AMEDD Board test new deployable CT scanner

The U.S. Army Medical Board (AMEDD Board) tested a new deployable computerized tomography scanner (CT scan) that allows for better medical imaging, transportability, and maintenance. The test was conducted during the first two weeks in December 2020 at the Deployable Medical Systems Equipment for Training complex at Camp Bullis, Texas. It was an independent, unbiased assessment of the new medical intervention for utilization in support of the Warfighter.



The AMEDD Board is a directorate within the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) responsible to provide independent operational test and evaluation of medical and medical related materiel and information technology products in support of the Army and Department of Defense acquisition process. AMEDD Board provides assessments of emerging concepts, doctrine, and advanced technology applications applied to the delivery of healthcare, both on the battlefield and in fixed facilities.



The new CT scanner is highly accurate in the positive identification of head, neck, chest, abdominal, pelvic, and spinal injuries, as well as for providing an angiographic review of the arterial system from the brain (cephalic end) to the feet (plantar end), if necessary. The military radiologists using this new technology system will have multiple planes to assess and at the tissue level serve to provide definitive identification of limb trauma. The enhanced images allow our military radiologists to identify unsuspected areas of internal bleeding and to pinpoint issues that require emergency surgery. This new technology will increase survival rates and improve diagnosis through the comprehensive images produced.



The modernized scanner provides advanced CT procedures across the full clinical spectrum of radiographic imaging through the use of Twin Beam Dual Energy, patient-centric technologies, and streamlined workflows, which are controlled via a tablet and a remote using mobile proprietary technologies. The CT scanner delivers damage control radiology to the battlefield. During imaging, the X-ray tube circumnavigates the patient so that the detectors receive an array of images from multiple angles to reconstruct a detailed representation of a specific region.



The upgraded system is housed in a lead lined International Organization for Standardization (ISO) container, allowing for location greater flexibility at deployment field hospitals. The container walls expand once onsite, allowing for transport on trucks, ships, and cargo aircraft.



A manufacturer-certified instructor provided familiarization training to Army 68P Radiology Specialists on the proper use of the CT scanner and development of scanning techniques within system with the assistance of Army 61R Diagnostic Radiologists. Col. Roberto Marin, AMEDD Board Branch Chief of the Operational Test, stated that military radiologists were trained, operated the system, and provided honest, candid feedback on different scenarios with this new technology system that is designed to mitigate unnecessary exploratory surgeries that could stress patients and decrease windows of opportunity to save patients from sustained injuries. The new system is easier to maintain for the 68P Soldiers who support the scanner. The system has software driven diagnostics tools providing maintainers with better feedback to pinpoint potential problems in trouble shooting logs. During the two-week test, maintainers had the opportunity for hands-on experience with the new system and manuals. As part of the test, the AMEDD Board provided feedback on their experiences to incorporate into field manuals.



Sgt. 1st Class Elijah Williamson, a test and evaluation officer at the AMEDD Board, stated the system is an upgrade to the current system deployed in 2003. “This new system is low dose, which makes it safer for the patient,” said Williamson. “The system software is self-modulating, regulating the amount of radiation the patient receives with just enough to give you the best picture without over radiating the patient,” explained Williamson. “It also lets you create 3D images, where regular X-ray scans are 2D, and you can rotate your images for different view. The system is more software driven.”



Mr. Fernando Gonzalez-Rodriguez, a GS 0856 Electronics Technician Lead at the Tracy Site, San Joaquin Depot, U.S. Army Medical Material Agency (USAMMA), put the system into operation and conducted the acceptance performance test. “This system is amazing,” said Gonzalez-Rodriguez. About the test experience in general he said, “This is my first time working with the AMEDD Board. The team is helpful and very knowledgeable, I’m very pleased.”



The results of the new CT scanner were sent to USAMMA for final review and adjustments by the manufacture prior to final acquisition, expected this fiscal year.

