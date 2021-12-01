Liberty Wing selected as CINC finalist

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England – The 48th Fighter Wing is a finalist for the U.S. Air Force’s 2021 Commander-in-Chief’s Installation Excellence Award.



As a finalist, the Liberty Wing will receive a $750,000 prize to put towards quality-of-life improvements across the installation.



“This award is a great opportunity to showcase the awesomeness that is Team Liberty,” said Col. Jason Camilletti, 48th Fighter Wing Commander. “Over the last twelve months and despite COVID-19’s best punches, we are today a more lethal and more connected community. We are very proud of our culture, which is always striving to be better; better Airmen, better citizens, better people. The collective efforts of our Lakenheath community will continue to ensure that we are always ready to own the skies.”



This year’s CINC Installation Excellence selection board will be conducted virtually January 13-14 due to COVID-19 restrictions, and will inspect how well the Wing has achieved the department’s objectives in several areas of installation management, including mission support, energy conservation, quality of life and unit morale, environmental stewardship, real property management, safety, health and security, communications, and public relations.



The Installation Excellence Award winner will receive an overall $1.25 million. Each winning installation will receive a commemorative trophy and flag and a congratulatory letter from the president.



“2020 has been a difficult year on a global scale but the men and women of the Liberty Wing never let that stop them from owning the skies across the globe,” said Senior Master Sgt. Shawna Hopp, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron and CinC Committee Lead. “Our selection as a finalist was directly attributed to their unstoppable grit, resiliency, and innovation. The Airmen and families of the Liberty Wing are already the best in the world and there is nothing we can’t overcome as a Wing. We already won by being a part of this team, and it is just a matter of time before everyone else sees it.”



Excellent installations enable better mission performance and enhance the working and living conditions for military men and women, DOD civilians and their families. Each of the winning installations succeeded at being the best in achieving excellence in performing installation management within their military service and the Defense Logistics Agency.

