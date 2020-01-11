908th Leaders See Need for Training

The 908th Airlift Wing has been holding an enlisted performance report writing class since the September alternate unit training assembly, taught by Chief Master Sgt. Jonathan Rapelje, 908th Mission Support Group superintendent, and Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Green, 908th Maintenance Squadron specialist flight chief.



The need for the class was brought to the 908th’s senior enlisted advisor, Chief Master Sgt. Tracy Cornett nearly a year ago.



“The idea for the class was a collaboration of the First Sergeants, Chief Master Sgt. Rapelje, and Senior Master Sgt. Green,” explained Cornett. “The First Sergeants informed me shortly after my arrival one year ago that an EPR class was needed for wing members. Chief Master Sgt. Rapelje and Senior Master Sgt. Green expressed an interest in developing the course and teaching to all our Wingmen.”



The reason that so many senior leaders throughout the wing felt like a class was needed is because they saw how some members reports were either late or weakly written. Couple those issues with one of the 908th’s top priorities, developing our Airmen, and it was clear that a class could help the wing get back on course.



“The class was necessary to ensure we are enduring a continuum of learning and development of our enlisted and officer corps,” said Cornett. “It also gives supervisors a pathway that ensures we are mentoring and taking care of Airmen and their careers.”



“We have to overcome the EPR deficits,” said Rapelje. “In order to do that, we need to have a proactive approach.”



The class was said to be very informative by 1st Lt. Angela Burton, 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse.



Another member of the 908th Airlift Wing that was thankful for Rapelje and Green stepping up to teach the classes was Senior Airman Dajeana Heymann, 908th AES Squadron duty controller.



“I didn’t know a lot of the stuff in this class because I’m so new,” said Heymann. “This has definitely helped me prepare.”



Burton and Heymann were not the only ones thankful for Rapelje and Green’s instruction. It was evident that their teaching was not falling on deaf ears since those in the class were dutifully filling up their notebooks.



“I think it’s vital for every member to know the process,” said Rapelje. “Regardless of whether you’re an airman, chief or officer; it’s vital to know how to do EPRs so that we can ensure that we are taking care of Airmen.”



Cornett echoed Rapelje’s views by saying, “The goal of the class is to train and develop our Airmen to be better leaders not only in the sense of getting after the technical skills for their specific AFSC, but also in the administrative and documentation realm of their jobs.”



The next classes are scheduled to take place during the “A” UTAs for the months of November and December. Contact SMSgt Joshua Green at Joshua.green.5@us.af.mil with which slot you would like to attend. Seats are limited for each class. Additional classes for full time members may be scheduled during the week. Contact Green with class size, dates and any other details to coordinate.

