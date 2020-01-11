908th AW Welcomes New Aeromedical Staging Squadron Commander

Photo By Senior Airman Shelby Thurman | Airmen of the 908th Airlift Wing congratulate Col. Secraw on taking command of the...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Shelby Thurman | Airmen of the 908th Airlift Wing congratulate Col. Secraw on taking command of the 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron Sept. 13, 2020, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. As the new ASTS commander, Secraw will ensure that 120 medical Airmen are led, trained and resourced to execute the Aerospace Medicine Enterprise at the 908th AW and deployed locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman) see less | View Image Page

The 908th Airlift Wing welcomed Col. Stephen V. Secraw as the new commander of the 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron in a change of command ceremony held Sept. 13 at Maxwell Air Force Base.



The ceremony began with remarks from The 908th AW Commander, Col. Craig W. Drescher, who lauded the outbound commander, Col. Christine Barber.



“Col. Barber has had an outstanding and diverse career,” said Drescher. “She’s been a part of our Air Force for over thirty years, and we’re very grateful for her time and her service here at the 908th.”



Barber, who is retiring after 30 years of service, recounted her time in command and delivered a warm farewell to her final unit.



“I didn’t want to go out on something that was just for me,” said Barber. “I wanted to do something where I could have the greatest impact on the Air Force and the individual Airmen. You’ve all made me a better person, you’ve made me a better Airman, and you’ve made me a better leader. I hope that you can look back at my command and feel that I’ve done the same for all of you.”



Prior to taking command of the 908th ASTS, Secraw was the Nurse Administrator of the 932nd ASTS at Scott Air Force Base, Ill. Secraw addressed the crowd with gratitude and enthusiasm towards being a part of the 908th.



“I cannot be more proud than to be a part of the 908th,” said Secraw. “I’m excited to be a part of this family. When I think of the individuals I’ve met here, I think of family and I think of the core values. I see that in each and every one of you.”



As the ASTS commander, Secraw will be responsible for the operational readiness of more than 120 medical Airmen. Secraw will play a vital role in ensuring the Airmen of the 908th ASTS are able to execute the medical needs of the wing at home as well as overseas.