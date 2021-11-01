CE Playbooks Go Mobile

Courtesy Photo | CE Playbooks are now easily accessible from any mobile device and no longer require a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | CE Playbooks are now easily accessible from any mobile device and no longer require a CAC to view them. In just three-clicks, playbook content can be accessed through the new website, providing opportunities to collaborate and learn from other Airmen Engineers. see less | View Image Page

CE Weekly Submission by Mr John Wilde //



Civil Engineer (CE) Playbooks were developed to formalize “how-to” information and guidance for the performance of major CE job functions. CE Playbooks increase continuity, clarity, and support for Airmen Engineers around the world. They serve as a repository for practical CE knowledge and best practices compiled from Airmen Engineers, past and present.



Since 2009, CE Playbooks have been hosted on a SharePoint site, which is partially inaccessible due to unreliable servers and CAC requirements. Playbook users asked for a platform that could be accessed on-the-go from any device—and the Office of the Director of Civil Engineers has delivered https://ceplaybooks.com. The first-of-its-kind, secure Playbooks website is accessible on any device, simple to navigate, includes intuitive search functions, and enables peer-to-peer collaboration.



The new website is password protected, but once inside, users can view or download CE Playbooks with just three simple clicks. Playbooks can also be downloaded to your mobile device and easily browsed by chapter and section. In addition, the website is fully accessible in an office environment with a CAC enabled computer. No matter where you are or what device you use, the new CE Playbooks platform will provide tactical information when you need it.



The new Playbooks website is also designed for collaboration – it allows Airmen Engineers to suggest Playbook updates, report needed changes, and communicate with other users. Users can also subscribe to notifications to stay updated with the latest announcements and changes from Playbook Owners. This new platform will contribute to the professional development of every member of the CE workforce by ensuring our personnel has easy access to resources and expertise from the entire enterprise.



Stay tuned for upcoming editions of the CE Weekly to view “Playbook Tips-of-the-Week” which will highlight website features.