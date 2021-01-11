DVIDS Release Notes

Release Notes – 11 January 2021



- We squashed bugs related to the Holiday Greeting Map, the Audit tool, the Video Control edit category functionality, and site vulnerability.



- In the Awards Module, units assigned to the U.S. Space Force have their own branch flow for this year’s DoD Awards competition. These members still will ultimately compete in the U.S. Air Force competition this year, but this is good groundwork for future competitions.



- We linked and published the SOPs for different service awards competitions to the public-facing awards page Check them out at https://www.dvidshub.net/awards/guidelines.



- The Marketing Notes block has been removed from the upload metadata form. We can still help you get your content out to your audiences – just shoot us an email to news@dvidshub.net with the details – but this fix removes an outdated field. We’re all for less confusion.



- Terabytes of data continue to flow out of our building as we continue migrate all our services to the cloud. That boost in site performance you see is no coincidence.

