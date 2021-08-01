COVID-19 vaccinations begin for AFGSC, F.E. Warren AFB

The 90th Medical Group conducted its first inoculations of healthcare workers with the COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 31, 2020, at the base theater on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming.



The vaccine’s arrival is another step toward a phased vaccine distribution plan to protect local communities against COVID-19.



“I’m excited to start this new chapter and proud of our team for being on the leading edge of the vaccine deployment,” said Col. Peter Bonetti, 90th Missile Wing commander “The health and welfare of our F. E. Warren family and our community partners is and will always be our primary focus.”



Initial vaccinations will be limited to healthcare workers, first responders and leadership to assess the process. After the initial vaccinations, an expanded distribution phase will be planned and executed.



Each phase of the vaccine distribution process is designed to safely protect DoD personnel from COVID-19, as well as the local communities, as quickly as possible.



“We’ve led the charge against COVID-19 over the past 11 months,” said Bonetti. “This vaccine is the next logical step in minimizing the risk to our force, our families, and our neighbors.”



Personnel must manage the risks of COVID-19 at the individual and community levels In order to reduce risks to readiness and maintain, as well as advance the lethality of the nuclear mission, said Lt. Col. Sky Wolf, 90th Missile Wing Public Health Emergency Officer.



While the length of vaccine immunity is unknown, it is known that the available vaccines do not cause COVID-19 and they will help build immunity while avoiding serious illness and/or death.



“The SARS-CoV-2 vaccination will help us achieve personal and organizational normalcy,” said Lt. Col. Sky Wolf, 90th Missile Wing Public Health Officer. “I am ready to roll up my sleeve for the vaccine and I am encouraging all of the Mighty Ninety and Team Warren who do not have a contraindication to do the same.”



As the distribution is carried out, information on the timeline of subsequent phases will be provided through command channels and through installation web and social media platforms.



Under U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency use approval, the vaccine is voluntary but recommended by the military.



All DoD personnel will continue to wear appropriate masks, practice physical distancing, wash hands, and follow restriction of movement for the safety of their communities, as a large portion of the population will need to be vaccinated before COVID-19 risks diminish.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2021 Date Posted: 01.10.2021 23:20 Story ID: 386690 Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID-19 vaccinations begin for AFGSC, F.E. Warren AFB, by Glenn Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.