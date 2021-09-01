Outstanding First Sergeant of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Gina Mezzacasa Arthur

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- They call her a “jack of all trades.”



Senior Master Sgt. Gina Mezzacasa Arthur, 139th Maintenance Squadron (MXS) first sergeant, carries on a long list of career fields she’s taken on throughout her military journey. She says she always looks for the next step.



“I’m the type of person that once I’ve outgrown something and it starts to get monotonous, I need a new challenge. I enjoy growing and learning and always expanding my horizon,” she says.



Mezzacasa Arthur started her military journey in the MXS survival equipment shop, where she would inspect and pack parachutes and life rafts. However, after getting her portrait taken at the wing’s multimedia shop, her interest shifted to photography.



During her time as a photographer, Mezzacasa Arthur took on a mission to document the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. She captured relief efforts and aerial shots that were later used in Pentagon briefings. After a few years, though, she was ready to switch it up.



Mezzacasa Arthur joined the 139th Civil Engineer Squadron (CE) as an entomologist, in which she would manage pest control problems. She deployed to Guantanamo Bay with the CE in support of Camp Justice. After 10 years in CE, she answered the call to become a first sergeant.



Mezzacasa Arthur became a first sergeant for the 139th Medical Group, then transferred to MXS. She says she was meant to be in a role as a servant leader.



“What I do today is what makes me proudest. It’s just having the opportunity to turn around and serve in the way that I was served by others throughout my career,” Mezzacasa Arthur says.



Mezzacasa Arthur won the 2021 Outstanding First Sergeant of the Year award for the wing. Her goal is to finish her master’s degree in divinity and become the wing’s first ever female chaplain. She says she loves bringing her skill sets and strengths to the people of the 139th.



“Over the years, when the trials and the challenges of military life, family life, work life, educational life has all come to a head, the one thing that’s always kept me going is the people at the 139th,” said Mezzacasa Arthur.

