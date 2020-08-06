148th Fighter Wing Assists with COVID-19 Testing for the State of Minnesota

Air National Guard Story by Public Affairs Specialist Staff Sgt. Danielle Tharaldson



June 13, 2020 (DULUTH, Minn.) Members of the 148th Fighter Wing (148FW) Medical Group are volunteering in efforts to make COVID-19 testing readily available throughout the state of Minnesota, in accordance with directives from Gov. Tim Walz.



A team of eight medical technicians, who all are part-time at the Wing, jumped at the opportunity to gain more military experience and help local communities in a first of its kind mission administering free COVID-19 tests. The team split into three separate groups, covering locations in Duluth, St. Paul and

Wilmar and have been testing since May 17 in partnership with the 133rd Airlift Wing, Army National Guard Medics and the Minnesota Department of Health.



Aerospace Medical Technician, Tech. Sgt. Sean Prouty states they’ve conducted thousands of tests. “We worked the community clinical in Duluth over Memorial weekend and completed 1,400 tests - which exceeded our goal just that weekend.” Prouty explained that many were concerned with doing the

test because of the pharyngeal swab method that went from the beginning of the nasal passage all the way to the back of the throat. They are now doing a less invasive method, which swabs just inside the nose.



The team has been extremely diligent in taking measures to protect themselves and their patients while performing the tests. Daily, they take their own temperature and do self-checks for symptoms (cough, difficulty breathing) before reporting for work. They have plenty of supplies including gowns, masks and gloves and are strict about infection control and handwashing. They each receive weekly COVID-19 tests themselves, and luckily no one has been positive so far. If exposure to a positive patient were confirmed, they will self-quarantine for 14-days to ensure safety. Testing has been completed on all age ranges, as young as an infant to a 105-year old adult. As nursing homes have been most susceptible to the pandemic, many locations they travel to are long-term care facilities. They not only test every resident, but all staff as well. “It’s been an awesome experience. I’ve most enjoyed the patient care aspect, being able to talk with the residents and staff. You really feel you’re able to make a difference through helping to minimize the spread of the virus,” said Senior Airman Makenzie Louzek, Aerospace Medical Technician. The team credits past medical training and exercises in preparing them to be mission ready. “Even though you can go years without using the skills you learn, they come back to you when you need them,” said Prouty.

