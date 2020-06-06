Photo By Staff Sgt. Dani Tharaldson | Air National Guard, 148th Fighter Wing Communications Flight members (from left) Staff...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Dani Tharaldson | Air National Guard, 148th Fighter Wing Communications Flight members (from left) Staff Sgt. Michael Lewis, Network Operations Technician, Technical Sgt. Shane Dereschuk, Cyber Surety Technician, Technical Sgt. Eric Ronning, Radio Frequency Transmissions Technician, Technical Sgt. Derrik Tuomi, RCP3 Overall Lead Technician, Master Sgt. Steve Lipinski, Infrastructure Systems Technician, and Senior Master Sgt. Bryan Druar, NCOIC/RF Transmissions Technician pose for a group photo at the Minneapolis Convention Center, June 6, 2020. The six-man team from Duluth, Minn. volunteered to support the state-wide activation of the Minnesota National Guard in Minneapolis. (Air National Guard photo by Public Affairs Specialist Staff SSgt. Danielle Tharaldson) see less | View Image Page

148th Fighter Wing Communications Team is called to State Active Duty

Air National Guard Story by Public Affairs Specialist Staff Sgt. Danielle Tharaldson



When Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called for the state-wide activation of the Minnesota National Guard (MNNG) on May 28, over 750 Airmen of the 148th Fighter Wing (148FW) in Duluth, Minn. were ready to respond. They were told to have a 72-hour bag packed with uniforms and essentials, be on

alert and wait from home to hear what comes next.



For the 148FW Communications Flight, what came next has become the epitome of their shop motto, “Flexibility is the key to Airpower.” An initial call came on May 29, requesting two members as support for the 210th Engineering Squadron, a tenant unit of the 133rd Airlift Wing (133AW) in St. Paul, Minn. As the situation developed, the team increased to six to deliver and operate their Remote Communications Platform 3 (RCP3) in support of joint efforts for the entire MNNG and local authorities in the Twin Cities. Within two-hours, all six team members arrived at the Wing from various locations.



Right away, they started the ‘out-processing’ checklist of gathering their gear and readying equipment. Gas masks, ID tags, utility belts and canteens, Individual Body Armor, Individual First Aid Kits and sleeping bags were secured and packed. In less than two-hours of first arriving at the Wing, the team

was on their way to the Arden Hills Army Training Site.



The 152-mile trip to Arden Hills could only be made at 50 mph. The RCP3 is a mobile communications tower mounted on a Ford F-750 truck, a custom design built with the help of our Communications Flight Radio Frequency Transmissions Technician. Its tower, fully extended to 106 feet, has the ability

to boost radio, phone and wireless internet signals up to a 50-mile range in the open. Developed for use to support flood relief along the Red River Valley, where communication infrastructure is scarce or non-existent, it had never been tested or used in an urban environment, as there had never been a need.



Upon arrival at the Arden Hills Training Site, it was confirmed they were headed for Minneapolis. The team quickly realized, although it was a familiar area, they had $1 million worth of equipment and no weapons or protection. An Army Colonel at Incident Command immediately contacted a Quick Reaction Team and tasked them to provide an armed escort and ensure their safe arrival. “It got incredibly real, incredibly fast,” remarked the Plans and Resources Superintendent of the 148FW Communications Flight. “Although I feel all the training and exercises over my 22-years in the Air National Guard truly prepared me for this activation - riding in that convoy, with instructions not to stop no matter what, down a deserted I-35W toward downtown Minneapolis ... was not something I ever could have expected to experience in my military career.”



The team faced a whole new set of challenges in this new urban environment. Discovering the perfect area to set-up the RCP3 was trial and error, requiring multiple moves due to nearby buildings blocking the tower’s signal. Weather was a constant concern, as lightening and winds above 25 mph required

them to retract the tower, significantly diminishing the signal range. Lack of space prevented the platform from being secured to the ground with wires as it required a 75-foot radius. The team was tasked with the impossible and asked to provide the capability to tie in all military vehicle radios (Humvee and MRAP/light tactical vehicles) for direct communication with the State 800 mhz channel. It was a huge ask, as no one thought this could be done. The RCP3 Overall Lead Technician pulled off a miracle and completed the task, which allowed not only direct communication with any military vehicle within an 18-mile radius, but also allowed for improved response times.



Being entirely surrounded by Army National Guard, the team discovered a newfound respect for Soldiers while watching their responses first-hand. They commented how it was something to see the Soldiers go from a chill vibe and waiting, to full mobility once the command was given to roll out. Hundreds of Soldiers would just spring into action and quickly deploy, convoy after convoy poured out of the building. They wouldn’t miss a beat, driving through the gate and into the street to help keep Minneapolis safe.

The way the team worked together and with other units and agencies set the tone for accomplishing the mission at hand. Some relationships were both comforting as well as instrumental. The Team was able to establish direct communication with the 133AW’s RCP3 located at Fort Snelling, St. Paul, Minn. They even discovered their sister unit was there, Soldiers from 5th Platoon, 114th Transportation Company headquartered in Duluth, tasked with patrolling streets and supporting local authorities with their MATV’s (all-terrain MRAP vehicles.)