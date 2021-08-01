Update 1: Coast Guard, partners search for missing mariners off Midway Island 

Courtesy Photo | An Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew deploys to search for the crew of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | An Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew deploys to search for the crew of the fishing vessel Yong-Yu-Sing No. 18, 550-miles northeast of Midway Island, Jan. 8, 2020. The search had been ongoing since Dec. 31, 2020, after Rescue Coordination Center Taipei lost contact with the vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Lt. Scott Handlin/released) see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard, Navy, and good Samaritans in coordination with Rescue Coordination Center Taipei continue the search for the 10 crewmembers of the Yong-Yu-Sing No. 18 550-miles northeast of Midway Island, Friday.



Two Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules and one Navy P-8 Poseidon aircrews are scheduled to search the area today. Good Samaritans aboard four fishing vessels are also nearing the search area.



“Partnerships are key when it comes to challenging long range search and rescue cases like this,” said Cmdr. Scott Higbee, a Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu search and rescue mission coordinator. “With the help of our international partners and the Navy, we have been able to sustain daily searches and are able to cover a much larger area than if we were relying on Coast Guard crews alone. This is especially important in the Pacific where the search zone may be thousands of miles from first responders.”



The partners have been searching for the crew since Dec. 31, 2020. An Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 located the adrift Yong-Yu-Sing No. 18, Jan. 1, with a missing life raft and no signs of the 10 crewmembers.



Involved in the search to date:



- Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point C-130 Hercules aircrews

- A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak C-130J Hercules aircrew

- Four Taiwan fishing vessels

- Navy P-8 Poseidon aircrews

- The crew of the Automated Mutual-Assistance Vessel Rescue System ship M/V Oocl Tokyo



The weather conditions on scene are winds of 12 mph and seas up to 13 feet.



Initial release can be found here.



*All times are in Hawaii Standard Time