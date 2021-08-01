Santa Claus and his GNoME visited a local Italian family for Operation GNoME Drop on Christmas Day, 2020.



Operation GNoME Drop is an anonymous and voluntary service that U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Clifton Nowell, call sign GNoME, 31st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander and his team conducted to help families in need.



“For me, Operation GNoME Drop is finding those families to whom we can reach out to and support during the holiday season,” Nowell said. “We do this anonymously, because we are celebrating the individuals receiving the drop.”



Following tragic events where a local family lost loved ones, Aviano AB and Operation GNoME Drop decided to show their support to one local family in particular.



“My desire to help Antonio and Thomas and their family was an extension of what Aviano AB was already doing,” said Nowell. “The monetary collection that was presented to the family will go a long way in supporting them.”



Nowell set out to advertise the donation opportunity, but even before he started to advertise to his squadron, he started to receive an influx of gifts for the family. Everything from books and clothes to a foosball table and a drone were donated to the family. His office was overflowing with donations to the family.



“Operation GNoME Drop would not be possible were it not for the selfless support of my family, friends, colleagues, coworkers and squadron in general,” said Nowell. “Their desire to give, whether it was a gift, money, time, or general support, is what made this possible.”



Nowell and his team reached out to the boys’ grandfather to get an idea of what the boys want so they could be surprised on Christmas morning.



“On Christmas Day, Master Sgt. Mata dressed up like Santa and I [dressed up] like an Elf, though I still called myself GNoME, and we loaded our trucks with the gifts and set out to deliver,” said Nowell. “Despite the rain, and the Carabinieri showing up, we were able to surprise Antonio and Thomas with the gifts that were so generously donated.”



With the success and cheer that Operation GNoME Drop brought at the end of 2020, we can only hope that GNoME Drop 2021 is just as jolly.



“I hope the experience for the family demonstrates that regardless of language, nationality, creed or gender, unconditional love is the foundation from which Operation GNoME Drop was built and will continue,” Nowell said.

