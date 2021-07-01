311th Signal Command (Theater) Helps Humanity through CFC 2020

Photo By Marc Ayalin | It is that time of year again. This year marks the 60th year of the Combined Federal...... read more read more Photo By Marc Ayalin | It is that time of year again. This year marks the 60th year of the Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) and the service members, and civilian employees of the 311th Signal Command (Theater) are showing some love this season. Donating to CFC charities is a simple process and more so this year with COVID19 protective measures currently in place. Individuals can go online to donate now at www.GiveCFC.org. Please be sure to use code TW4UA5 if you are a service member or code XYX2TM if you are a civilian. see less | View Image Page

It is that time of year again. This year marks the 60th year of the Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) and the service members, and civilian employees of the 311th Signal Command (Theater) are showing some love this season.



The CFC is the only authorized solicitation of federal employees in the workplace and today, is known to be the most inclusive workplace giving campaign in the world with the number of participating charities estimated at over 20,000 nonprofit charitable organizations worldwide, according to the CFC official website (https://www.opm.gov/combined-federal-campaign/).



According to Master Sgt. Jimmy Robinson, G-3 Operations, 311th SC (T) and the CFC Unit Project Officer for the command, this year’s goals for the 311th SC (T) is for 100 percent contact and awareness of the campaign with its 20,000 authorized nonprofit charitable organizations worldwide and a donation goal of $100k. As of Dec. 31, 2020, the 311th SC (T) has raised $4,310.00. Meanwhile, the regional goal for U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), which includes Hawaii and Guam, is to raise $2 million. Of that, USARPAC has raised $656,124 as of Dec. 11, 2020.



Robinson remains steadfast on helping USARPAC meet is goal and emphasizes the positive global impact individuals can make by participating in the CFC.



“By giving through the CFC, Soldiers and civilians can support charitable organizations in their local communities and have a real impact in the lives of those around them or nationally and internationally have an impact in the world with their donation,” Robinson said. “They can effect a real life changing effect on an individual, family, or corporation. They can have an impact on the environment or a significant social cause that will benefit humanity. All of this by having a little money deducted from each paycheck. Not only does that allow Soldiers or Civilians to give more, it also gives CF approved charities a steady stream of support throughout the coming year, which allows those charities to strategize for and accomplish more.”



Donating to CFC charities is a simple process and more so this year with COVID19 protective measures currently in place. Individuals can go online to donate now at www.GiveCFC.org. Please be sure to use code TW4UA5 if you are a service member or code XYX2TM if you are a civilian.



For more information on donating under the 311th Signal Command (Theater), please contact Master Sergeant Jimmy T. Robinson at (808) 787-0304