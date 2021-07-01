Service Members Transferring Overseas Must Test Negative for COVID-19 Prior to Flying

MILLINGTON, Tenn. -- All Sailors and family members executing permanent change of station (PCS) orders to a command outside the continental United States (OCONUS) are required to have a negative Coronavirus test prior to travel, according to NAVADMIN 03/21 released Jan. 7, 2021.



Many countries are now requiring negative test results for service members before arrival. Testing is the responsibility of the service member, and they must determine their individual requirements based upon their destination location by referring to the Foreign Clearance Guide (FCG) and their airline’s policy.



OCONUS travelers must have a negative viral COVID-19 test (molecular or antigen) within 72 hours of embarkation. An antigen test may be used for testing prior to travel when a molecular test (such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or Abbott ID NOW) is not available. However, a molecular test is the preferred test prior to travel.



If the destination location requires a specific test, test timing, or test result format, travelers must follow the stricter requirement.



Once tested, service members must have their test results in hand with time left before expiration prior to arrival at the next destination.



Sailors or family members who test positive for COVID-19 while executing OCONUS travel must stop and execute restriction of movement (ROM) procedures. If a test is positive, Sailors should contact the MyNavy Career Center (MNCC), where an agent will take appropriate action to notify the Sailor’s detailer and Navy Passenger Transportation Office (NAVPTO). Sailors should communicate with their detailer and the NAVPTO to discuss orders modifications and future travel arrangements, if needed.



Travelers with valid proof of COVID-19 vaccination are currently not exempt from the testing requirement. Vaccinated travelers should only rely on molecular-based tests because they may be at higher risk of a false positive with an antigen test.



Service members and their families can get free testing at a military treatment facility (MTF), but tests must be scheduled prior to arrival and OCONUS orders are required. Test results will be delivered within 24 hours after testing.



Preferred Military Treatment Facility Locations/Phone Contact/Testing Hours Available



(Pacific)



- Camp Pendleton, CA, (760) 685-3537, 27/7 testing available

- Bremerton, WA, (360) 340-5335, testing 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

- Madigan Army Hospital. Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, (253) 968-4443, testing 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.



(Atlantic)



- Portsmouth, VA, (757) 953-6200, 24/7 testing available

- Jacksonville, FL, (994) 250-6188, 24/7 testing available

- Camp Lejeune, NC, (910) 450-2956, 24/7 testing available

- Fort Belvoir, VA, COVID Clinic (571) 231-0532, testing 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

- Fort Belvoir, VA CDO (571) 585-6066, 24/7 testing available

- Walter Reed, Central Screening, (571) 335-9985, testing 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

- Walter Reed, CDO, (301) 547-1161, 24/7 testing available



For more information see NAVADMIN 03/21, or contact the MNCC at 1-833-330-6622, email - askmncc@navy.mil.

