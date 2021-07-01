2020 in 20/20: a Year in Review

While the COVID-19 pandemic dominated much of the headlines in 2020 it wasn’t the only event on Fort Jackson. Other noteworthy events included the changing of the guard for senior enlisted leadership of both Fort Jackson and Garrison; and Fort Jackson Soldiers were named tops in the Army at the Training and Doctrine Command.



Post Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier took responsibility for the Army Training Center and Fort Jackson June 26, while Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Algrish Williams assumed responsibility Oct. 23.



Sgt. James Akinola, Healthcare Specialist at Moncrief Army Health Clinic was named the Army’s Soldier of the Year. He entered the Army-level competition representing the Army’s Medical Command.



Fort Jackson’s top Soldiers were Drill Sergeant of the Year, Sgt. 1st Class Davis Anthony with 2nd Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment, Noncommissioned Officer of the Year, Staff Sgt. Wayne Hartman with 1st Battalion, 61st Infantry Regiment and Soldier of the Year, Spc. Matthew Rhodes of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion. Hartman would go on to be named TRADOC’s top NCO.



Staff Sgt. Ethan Spurr and his Family were named Fort Jackson’s Family of the Year during a ceremony at the NCO Club Feb. 28.



One inspirational story from 2020 is that of the recipient of the Fiscal Year 2020 Secretary of the Army Award for Diversity and Leadership, Fort Jackson’s very own, Master Sgt. Marritsa J. Collins.



Collins’ efforts at Fort Jackson included planning and executing Fort Jackson’s first LGBT Pride Month 5k run to leading Fort Jackson’s 1st Tiger Team Command Climate Survey Initiative. Collins is active in putting her passion into action.



Other highlights were found at the Fort Jackson Schools, on-post housing and the Fort Jackson community taking care of its own.



Fort Jackson Schools

Even though Fort Jackson schools were virtual for most of the year, there were some noted accomplishments as well.



One was a state-of-the-art Pierce Terrace Elementary School opening its doors for students.



Alexandra Shea who covered the January grand opening for the Leader reported:



“It is my honor and privilege to extend a warm welcome everyone attending today’s ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Pierce Terrace Elementary School,” said Raymond Burke, school principal. “I hope each of you remembers the significance of this moment in the history of Fort Jackson. Made with modern resources, environmentally friendly materials and open concept which serves as a platform for our faculty and student’s creativity, collaboration and communication.”



It has been more than 50 years since Pierce Terrace originally opened its doors to students and educators. Throughout the years the school has withstood weather, good and bad, as well as time to provide Fort Jackson military children a safe learning environment. Memories have been made within the halls of the school.



Now students and staff will create new memories in a building designed with children and community in mind. The open concept allows students to mingle and meet students they normally would not see through the day and staff an opportunity to keep a sharper eye on students.



Another accomplishment was a student being named a speech ambassador for South Carolina.



Mel Slater with the U.S. Army Chaplain Center and School reported in February that:



Danae Belton, a fourth-grader at C.C. Pinckney Elementary and child of a Chaplain School chaplain on Fort Jackson, has given her Family something of which to be very proud.



Belton was named the 2020 Ambassador for the South Carolina Speech Language Hearing Association at the annual awards luncheon held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Feb. 14.



She was chosen from a group of students for her dedication and hard work to overcome her speech difficulties. She has demonstrated outstanding perseverance.



On-post housing

Before COVID caused Fort Jackson Family Homes to reduce their services it had continued improving conditions in the housing areas.



Taylor Marie Smith reported in February about post housing maintenance policies:



In response to complaints about slow turn-around time regarding work orders, Fort Jackson Family Homes has taken several steps towards improvement. This includes hiring a quality control specialist and a new regional facility manager, hiring more maintenance workers, and providing more training to employees.



Malk Miller is a technician that specializes in HVAC and plumbing for houses. He was at a resident’s house Feb. 18 to fulfill a work order on a dishwasher, which is routine maintenance. “I like serving and I like what I do for a living. I like helping people out,” said Miller.



Smith also reported about upgrades to the Freddie Stowers Single Soldiers Barracks Complex.



Anthony McNair, a project manager and engineering technician for the Directorate of Public Works, said many upgrades are happening at the old buildings.



“We installed new furniture, replaced the carpet, repainted the walls, fixed the plumbing and exhaust fans in the bathrooms to prevent mildew, and did some minor work to the cabinets,” McNair said. “We’re currently on the third set of buildings that are getting remodeled; we still have one more set to begin repairs on.”



Routine work order maintenance resumed in late May, Shea reported.

(Balfour Beatty Corporation) released an eight step “Work order safety process” to residents to tackle work orders.



The plan includes screening maintenance staff for signs and symptoms of the virus and temperature checks while residents will be contacted and asked a series of screening questions before scheduling maintenance in their units.



Maintenance teams will wear protective equipment such as face masks, booties and gloves when arriving to a residence. The staff will then ask screening questions to residents before entering their homes.



On-post residents also took the pandemic in stride and banded together to ensure they ate healthy.



Residents of Fort Jackson Family Homes found unique ways of taking it in stride including making art with sidewalk chalk, and banding together as a community to ensure residents have fresh produce.



Melissa Linder, housing mayor and wife of Staff Sgt. Jonathan Linder an operations sergeant with the 17th Military Police Battalion, found a way to help residents get fresh produce.



“We supply veggies and fruits and are keeping people safe and happy,” Melissa said.



Melissa along with her friend Sgt. Tawdy Smith, of the 17th MP Det., started providing the produce service with an initial 52 people signing up.

Fort Jackson community members also came together for great causes such as domestic violence and motorcycle safety.



Riders taking care of riders

Josie Carlson reported on members of the 165th Infantry Brigade banding together to take care of each other.



Soldiers are used to receiving a safety brief prior to a long weekend – don’t drink and drive, look out for your buddies, have a plan, etc. Soldiers of 165th Infantry Brigade kicked off their long weekend by talking motorcycle safety.



Motorcycles lined the parking lot of the Floyd D. Spence Army Reserve Center as Soldiers came together to participate in the Motorcycle Mentorship Program.



According to the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center, historically, roughly 30 Soldiers die each year as a result of motorcycle mishaps, and more than half of all Army motorcycle fatalities are the result of single-vehicle mishaps involving indiscipline (primarily excessive speed, reckless riding, improper personal protective equipment and alcohol). The MMP was introduced to curb a sharp rise in motorcycle fatalities and develop an informal way for experienced riders to partner with inexperienced riders.



‘Mission Essential’ Lives Up to Name

Tom Byrd reported in July that COVID-19 has changed many things on Fort Jackson.



One thing that has gone away during this time of lock down and social distancing is the morale concert the 282nd Army Band normally plays to trainees about to graduate.



The band normally plays popular songs from various genres since not everyone in the crowd has the same musical tastes. The diversity of a basic training battalion means there are Soldiers from all over the U.S. and many from other countries. On July 18, the band did something a little different.



The year ended on a high note with a visit from Santa Claus at the annual tree lighting event and Soldiers departing home on Victory Block Leave.

(Editor’s note: To learn more about 2020 on Fort Jackson visit www.fortjacksonleader.com)

