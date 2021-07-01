Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Photo Essay: Holiday Scenes at Fort McCoy's Garrison Headquarters

    Holiday Scenes at Fort McCoy's Garrison Headquarters

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Colorful lights are shown Dec. 30, 2020, on trees in front of Fort McCoy Garrison...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Colorful lights are shown Dec. 30, 2020, on trees in front of Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    This was the first year lights were placed on the trees.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.07.2021 14:34
    Story ID: 386548
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Holiday Scenes at Fort McCoy's Garrison Headquarters, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort McCoy

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    headquarters
    holidays
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT