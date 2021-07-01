Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMC leadership to host virtual town hall

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2021

    Story by Marisa Alia-Novobilski 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- Air Force Materiel Command leadership will host a command-wide virtual town hall, Wed., Feb. 3, 2021, at 3 p.m. ET.

    Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Commander, Air Force Materiel Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Stanley C. Cadell, AFMC Command Chief, will be joined by AFMC Executive Director, Patricia M. Young, to discuss current topics of interest and address questions from personnel across the command.

    “As we transition into the new year, this is a great time for us to provide updates on what’s happening around the command,” said Bunch. “I highly encourage everyone to participate, and we look forward to answering your questions.”

    The live event will be hosted on the Microsoft Teams Commercial Virtual Remote platform and will be open to AFMC personnel. The link to the session will be sent through internal email channels prior to the event.

    AFMC personnel can submit questions before the town hall on the event page on the AFMC Facebook or by sending an email to afmc.pa.workflow@us.af.mil. Pre-event submissions will be accepted until Jan. 27.

    All personnel are highly encouraged to submit questions by the deadline to increase the likelihood that they will be answered during the live event. Any questions submitted during the event will be answered subject to time limitations.

    The full video will be available following the event along with a transcript for review by those unable to watch live.

    Questions regarding the event can be sent to the AFMC public affairs office.

