Soldier Gives Assistance After Vehicle Crash

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – It was an ordinary day for Chief Warrant Officer 2 Brandy Camara, a Human Resources Warrant Officer and member of 25th Division Sustainment Brigade Support Operations, 25th Infantry Division. She got off work around 7 p.m. and while on her way to her residence off-base she came across a car accident involving two fellow soldiers.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Camara immediately pulled her vehicle off to the shoulder and approached the wreck. While she helped to administer medical aid, she was able to identify a second soldier, a member of the 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and notify their chain of command while waiting for medical assistance. The solider is currently recovering.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Camara’s decision to help the victims of the crash helped to demonstrate the U.S. Army’s value of putting its soldiers first.

“I felt that it was the right thing to do,” Camara said. “I saw someone who needed assistance without knowing the entirety of the situation and it’s in my character and training as a soldier to provide aid to those in need.”

According to Camara, a witness had already notified Emergency Medical Services, when Camara noticed the second soldier calling out for help. After checking for external injuries, Camara was able to get unit information from the soldier and, having previous experience with Division Human Resources, notified the soldier’s commander and first sergeant, who arrived shortly afterwards. During that time, Camara continued to administer medical aid until EMS arrived on the scene.

Camara hopes that her example of selfless service and courage will encourage other soldiers to pay it forward and to remind them that they can make a difference. To her, this incident helped to remind her that any sudden changes can happen in everyday life. It also served as a reminder to trust other soldiers to look out for each other.

“No matter the situation, a fellow light fighter or any soldier can look to their left of their right and trust that his or her leadership or battle buddies have their best interest in mind and are there for them in their time of need,” Camara said. “To me this is just one of the many facets that embody the Army’s People First philosophy.”

