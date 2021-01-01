Naval Forces Korea Supporting Readiness In South Korea During COVID

BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA (Jan. 1, 2021) – Naval Forces Korea (CNFK), a U.S. Navy staff command in South Korea, has taken a leading role in ensuring sea services, whose missions require engagement in South Korea, are in compliance with DoD and South Korea’s COVID-19 mitigation measures.



As a staff command, CNFK’s role is administrative in nature. It has no conventional military assets like aircraft or ships, and is relatively small compared to other service components in South Korea. What the command lacks in size it has made up for with its impact on mission readiness for sea services and military components on the peninsula during the COVID-19 pandemic.



In response to new pandemic-related requirements by DoD and South Korea’s government, CNFK created a COVID-19 response plan that included COVID-19 testing for ships entering Busan’s port and quarantine lodging coordination that has allowed the sea services to get their crews on to the peninsula in order to continue with their vital mission of supporting military components in South Korea and in the broader Pacific theatre.



One of the ships whose crew was tested was the USNS Gysgt. Fred W. Stockham (T-AK 3017). The ship’s master highlighted the importance of testing to the ship’s ability to complete its mission.



“We take proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of every member of the Stockham team because the health of our crews, and those who we work with, are our top priorities,” said Military Sealift Command Capt. Paul Ginnane, ship’s master, USNS Stockham. “Everywhere we go we are always committed to keeping our crew and international neighbors healthy.”



Testing ship’s crews and coordinating quarantine lodging has been a joint effort between Naval Forces Korea, Military Sealift Command, Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 14 and the U.S. Army, who administer the barracks in Camp Humphreys, as part of a combined COVID-19 mitigation plan to ensure adherence to DoD and South Korea’s national guidelines.



“The testing program and quarantine coordination we administer in South Korea is a great demonstration of the teamwork between multiple organizations during a tough time where we have to collectively find solutions of how to meet mission requirements,” said Rear Adm. Buzz Donnelly, commander, Naval Forces Korea. “Our Naval Forces Korea COVID-19 readiness team has been diligent in ensuring they are completing the testing, retrieving results and coordinating quarantine facilities in a timely manner to ensure we, and our partners, are able to accomplish our missions safely.”



MSC officials stationed in Busan reached out to Naval Forces Korea for support with testing crew members on ships entering Busan’s ports.



“We reached out to the Navy component on Busan because we needed to figure out a way to be able to get crews tested in a timely manner,” said Chris Wolfe, director of operations, MSC office in Korea. “Having the capability to test our crews here helps ensure we continue to provide mission-critical support to the fleet."



With testing being an ongoing process, CNFK planners always seek ways to increase safety and streamline the process of getting the medical readiness team to and from the ship. Naval Forces Korea enlisted the help of HM-14 who have a detachment in South Korea to assist in transporting the medical readiness team to and from the ship.



“We reached out to HM-14 because it allowed us to ensure our medical readiness team could efficiently get on and off the ship reducing the team’s own exposure to any crew members who may be COVID-19 positive,” said Cmdr. Randy Gire, medical planning officer, Naval Forces Korea. “The medical training team’s safety is one of our top priorities because of the importance of the mission they’re executing.”



The testing and quarantine coordination efforts ensure sea service components who enter South Korea are aligned with South Korea’s national COVID-19 mitigation measures.



“It is imperative that we support our host nation’s COVID-19 mitigation measures,” said Donnelly. “It not only demonstrates respect for our host nation, but it demonstrates the Navy’s contribution towards our important alliance with South Korea through ongoing logistical support that contributes to mission readiness for the different military components in South Korea and the broader Pacific theatre.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2021 Date Posted: 01.05.2021 Story ID: 386477 Location: BUSAN, KR