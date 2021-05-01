Big-Screen TV, Pet Cleaning Package Up for Grabs in Pair of Exchange Sweepstakes

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is welcoming in the new year by giving military...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is welcoming in the new year by giving military shoppers a chance to win prizes in a pair of sweepstakes from Bissell and Mars Wrigley. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is welcoming in the new year by giving military shoppers a chance to win prizes in a pair of sweepstakes.



• From Jan. 1 to Jan. 28, authorized shoppers can enter to win one of three Exchange gift cards valued at $1,500 to go toward the purchase of a big-screen TV in the Mars Chocolate Big Game Giveaway.



• From Jan. 1 to Jan. 31, authorized shoppers can enter for a chance to win a pet cleaning package from Bissell worth $428. One grand-prize winner will take home a Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum and a Bissell Pro Heat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner.



“These prizes are a great way for the Exchange to wish our Warfighters, retirees, Veterans and their families a happy new year,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “A state-of-the-art TV for the big game or a top-of-the-line pet cleaning package can brighten up any home.”



Military shoppers 18 and older, including honorably discharged Veterans, can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes to enter and for rules on both sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary. Winners will be chosen by random drawing.



Facebook-friendly version: The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is welcoming the new year with a pair of sweepstakes for military shoppers with prizes that include a big-screen TV from Mars Wrigley Confectionary and a pet cleaning package from Bissell. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-1C8.

-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Loyd Brumfield, 214-312-6514 or brumfieldl@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange