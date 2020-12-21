Navy Reserve Telework Policy Update for 2021

Commander, Navy Reserve Force issued updates to the Navy Reserve force telework policy through ALNAVRESFOR 030/20 for calendar year (CY) 2021.



In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Navy Reserve force has been operating under telework exemptions in order to maintain continuity of operations. While many of the exemptions remain in place, the new CY 2021 guidance provides updated requirements to align with Department of Defense (DoD) policy.



Beginning February 1, 2021, executing orders for Annual Training (AT) and Active Duty Training (ADT) will require the completion of DD Form 2946 to utilize telework. Inactive Duty Training (IDT), Additional Training Periods (ATP) or Readiness Management Periods (RMP) executed outside of scheduled drill weekends will also require the completion of DD Form 2946.



The remaining waiver of telework administrative requirements, as listed under COMNAVRESFOR Instruction 1000.9A, will remain in effect until further notice.



Although in-person drill weekends are preferable, Navy Reserve Activity (NRA) Commanding Officers may designate partial or complete virtual drill weekends on a case-by-case basis.



The approval for AT and ADT telework is delegated to the O-6 staff level of the Reserve Component Command, NRA or supported command. All other forms of telework may be approved by the applicable NRA commanding officer or officer-in-charge.



Read the entire ALNAVRESFOR 030/20 at: https://go.usa.gov/xAbND



DoD telework training resources are located at: https://www.telework.gov/training-resources/telework-training/virtual-telework-fundamentals-training-courses/



DoD telework agreement form DD2946 can be found at: https://www.esd.whs.mil/Portals/54/Documents/DD/forms/dd/dd2946.pdfa

