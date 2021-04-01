Souda Spotlight - Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Ryan Motley

Photo By Joel Diller | 201222-N-UR565-0009 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 22, 2020) ...... read more read more Photo By Joel Diller | 201222-N-UR565-0009 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 22, 2020) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Ryan Motley, a military working dog handler assigned to the Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, Security Department, poses with his military working dog, Gerry, on Dec. 22, 2020. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Joel Diller/Released) see less | View Image Page

Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Ryan Motley, from Springfield, Ill., has been in the Navy for almost 10 years and stationed at NSA Souda Bay since September 2020. He said he joined the Navy because it was a good way to serve his country and work in law enforcement. He currently works in the Security Department’s Military Working Dog division where he and his military working dog, Gerry, search vehicles and boats to keep Team Souda safe.



How long have you been a dog handler?



About seven months. I just cross rated from corpsman to MA and then picked up K9 School in MA school. When I got out of active duty back in 2015 I became a cop in my hometown, so law enforcement (was a) factor when I came back in the reserves as a corpsman. I wanted to come back in as an MA, but they wouldn’t let me, so I had to come back in as a corpsman and route a package to come back active duty as an MA.



Is each handler assigned to a specific dog?



Yep. Each handler here, because we’re such a small kennel, we have the luxury of (each) getting dogs … MWD Gerry is my dog, he’s assigned to me. He’s been here quite a while, he’s almost 8 years old. He’s our only (German shepherd) here, all our other dogs are Belgium Malinois.



Any advice for a Sailor wanting to become a dog handler?



For the corpsman side, the Navy is still offering a program for cross rating … It’s specifically looking for corpsman looking to come into the MA rating due to their first aid skills. But for other Sailors, there is the Kennel Support Program. You go to your installation’s kennel, express interest in the program, and if you pass a character board you get into the program. After months of working in the kennel and learning about the entire (military working dog) program and how to handle a dog, you have the chance to receive a K-9 handler recommendation letter from the kennel master to become a prospective handler. Once the Navy accepts you, they will cut you orders to go to school en route to your next command or your command will sponsor you to go to school and then (come) back as a handler.



What do you like to do outside of work?



Right now, nothing (due to lockdown measures during the COVID-19 pandemic). But I’ll go home, play with my pup that I picked up here, he’s about 3 months old now so he takes up a majority of the time outside of [work]. We’ll go on walks … I volunteer up at the Chapel … I play video games here and there … I like Greek mythology so getting stationed here in Souda was awesome.