Navy COVID-19 Vaccination Policy, Reserve Force Guidance

The Navy issued COVID-19 vaccine guidance to combat the coronavirus pandemic with NAVADMIN 327/20 Dec. 16.

The COVID-19 vaccine distribution will be a phased, standardized, and coordinated plan for administering COVID-19 vaccines to protect our people, maintain readiness, and help return to normalcy. All Navy Reserve personnel are strongly encouraged to take the vaccine to protect their health, their families, their community, and lower the public health risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.



The NAVADMIN also provides guidance for Navy Reserve Sailors:



Navy Reserve units and Sailors being mobilized and in the process of activation are prioritized for vaccination per current mobilization policy COMNAVRESFORINST 3060.7D. All other Navy Reserve personnel are Phase 3 priority and will be vaccinated according to the approved Reserve Component (RC) COVID Vaccination Plan.



Navy Operational Support Centers (NOSCs)/Navy Reserve Activities (NRAs) will coordinate with the nearest Military Treatment Facility (MTF) (military hospitals and clinics) to coordinate vaccinations during a Navy Reserve Unit (NRU) drill weekend where possible. For vaccines that require two doses, second dose planning with the MTF needs to be completed prior to administering the first dose.



NOSCs shall inform supported NRU leadership teams of all vaccination plans to ensure Reserve personnel can plan appropriately for vaccination during a drill weekend.



Where an MTF is not available, Navy Reserve Sailors should receive their vaccination from civilian or local vaccination program. Navy Reserve Sailors can also participate in their civilian employers’ vaccination program, if applicable.



Navy Reserve Sailors will provide vaccination documentation received from civilian or local vaccination programs to NOSC medical staff for documentation in Medical Readiness Reporting System.

The message in its entirety can be read here:



https://www.public.navy.mil/bupers-npc/reference/messages/Documents/NAVADMINS/NAV2020/NAV20327.txt



As more information becomes available in the coming days about the vaccine for Navy Reserve Sailors and their families, it will be posted here:



https://www.navyreserve.navy.mil/Resources/COVID-19-FAQ/

