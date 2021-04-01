North Canton, Ohio Sailor Honored as CLDJ Hero in the Spotlight

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – “Good morning! How may I help you this morning,” rings the enthusiastic greeting that incoming personnel reporting to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), are met with from Personnel Specialist 2nd Class David S. Covert as they enter the Personnel Support Office (PSO).



Covert, a U.S. Navy Reservist from North Canton, Ohio, helps people upon arrival to CLDJ. He processes Navy pay and entitlements and issues ID cards for the approximately 4,000 U.S. military and civilian personnel and U.S. Department of Defense contractors on base.



Camp Lemonnier supports combat readiness and provides security to ships, aircraft, forward-detachments and personnel in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive relations between the U.S. and partner nations in Africa.



“Covert is always eager and willing to assist whoever and whatever comes his way,” said Chief Personnel Specialist Teena Porter, Covert’s supervisor.



Covert, five months into a nine month deployment, believes in treating everyone he encounters with compassion and respect.



“I find it very enriching for my own growth to help where I can because I understand that life is precious,” said Covert. “This understanding holds a special place in my heart and fuels me to have a respect for and an appreciation of people. I’ve been able to implement these core beliefs into my work and my daily military interactions.”



At home, Covert works for the Transportation Security Administration and for Citrin, a valet company, where he valets for a local hotel and restaurant on the side. Covert recognizes that his jobs back home assist with his role at CLDJ.



“Both of my jobs at home provide rewarding aspects and require me to engage in conversation,” said Covert. “The pace in those positions assists me in conducting check-ins and honing on keywords to accurately handle reimbursements and pay.”



Throughout his deployment to Camp Lemonnier, Covert has been active in the local community.



“He is our office’s events coordinator,” remarked Porter. “Not only does he volunteer with Friends of Africa Volunteers (FAV) and Joint Forces Five, he’s active with the USO and MWR as well.”



Covert serves as the Treasurer for Joint Forces Five, a junior enlisted morale organization, and is a board member of FAV.



“Since I arrived to CLDJ, I’ve been in my element,” said Covert. “I’ve been able to help people while traveling. With Friends of Africa Volunteers, for example, we pick up trash around CLDJ and have clothing drives that support the local population. Our efforts have evolved into something special. I view all of these contributions as essential to being a good Sailor and a good role model and having a positive impact in our local community.”



Covert already considers this deployment a success.



“Absolutely! This deployment has been a success,” beamed Covert. “I’ve run a 15k in the Grand Bara Desert, I was selected to participate in a Zoom call with U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley, 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and I work with a team that is a cache of knowledge.”



Covert’s sense of humor blends with his professionalism creating a great atmosphere for all who come through his door.



“I love what I do, truly,” said Covert. “I get to treat people with compassion, learn their story and ensure their cash flow is coming in. I can travel the world, see an infamous ‘Moongoose’ on base, hear the base parrots squawking around or issue ID cards with humor antics with our stuffed mouse, ‘Master Splinter,’ by the ID card. My field makes it easy, and, even encourages us, to keep in contact with people along the way.”



Arriving, departing or along the way, PS2 Covert is ready to help whomever comes his way.

