    Saber Squadron Spur Ride

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2020

    Story by Sgt. ShaTyra Reed 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Troopers from 4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron conducted a Spur Ride on here, Dec. 7-8.

    The Spur Ride is a traditional, cavalry training event used to build esprit-de-corps within all cavalry troopers.

    96 Soldiers participated in the event with nearly 78 earning their silver spurs.

    To finish and receive their spurs, Soldiers had to successfully maneuver as a squad and individually complete five out of seven tasks. Tasks included entering and clearing a building, weapons systems training, first aid and communications.

