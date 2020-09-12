Saber Squadron Spur Ride

Troopers from 4-6 Air Cavalry Squadron conducted a Spur Ride on here, Dec. 7-8.
The Spur Ride is a traditional, cavalry training event used to build esprit-de-corps within all cavalry troopers.
96 Soldiers participated in the event with nearly 78 earning their silver spurs.
To finish and receive their spurs, Soldiers had to successfully maneuver as a squad and individually complete five out of seven tasks. Tasks included entering and clearing a building, weapons systems training, first aid and communications.
