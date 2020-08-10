Raptor Sustainers Compete in 7ID SOTY Competition

Photo By Sgt. ShaTyra Reed | Members of Team Raptors, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade navigate an obstacle during the...... read more read more

Photo By Sgt. ShaTyra Reed | Members of Team Raptors, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade navigate an obstacle during the inaugural 7th Infantry Division Sustainers of the Year competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Oct. 7, 2020. The event was the first iteration of a newly created competition designed to test logistics Soldiers physically, mentally, and professionally. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. ShaTyra Reed, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade) see less | View Image Page