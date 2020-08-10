Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raptor Sustainers Compete in 7ID SOTY Competition

    Photo By Sgt. ShaTyra Reed | Members of Team Raptors, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade navigate an obstacle during the...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Story by Sgt. ShaTyra Reed 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers from across Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash., gathered Oct. 7, 2020 to compete in the 7th Infantry Division hosted its first Sustainers of the Year Competition, a team-based event designed to test the limits of physical endurance, combat skills and team.

    The competition pitted teams from the four major subordinate commands of 7ID against each other.

    Following a brief introduction, the teams began with a 4-mile ruck. The morning phase of the competition ended with the teams running through an obstacle course.

