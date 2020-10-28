I am The 908th: Master Sgt. Justin Nettles

Photo By Senior Airman Maximillian Goldberg | Master Sgt. Justin Nettles is a loadmaster with the 908th Operations Group. The 28...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Maximillian Goldberg | Master Sgt. Justin Nettles is a loadmaster with the 908th Operations Group. The 28 year old Eclectic Ala. native has been as a reservist with the 908th for all of his 11 year Air Force career. Nettles can trace his family’s history with the Air Force all the way back to the Army Air Corps and has wanted to fly all his life. (U.S. Air Force Photo Illustration by Senior Airman Max Goldberg.) see less | View Image Page

Master Sgt. Justin Nettles is a loadmaster with the 908th Operations Group. The 28 year old Eclectic Ala. native has been as a reservist with the 908th for all of his 11 year Air Force career.



Nettles can trace his family’s history with the Air Force all the way back to the Army Air Corps and has wanted to fly all his life.



Outside of the Air Force, Nettles is an Air Reserve Technician. Being an ART allows him to work with the aircraft he loves, in the job he loves, more than just once a month.



His favorite experience as a member of the 908th is participating as a joint partner in the last two Carpathian Summer exercises to Romania.



“It was great to see how we were building relations over there,” Said Nettles. “Sharing information and working with our allies to strengthen the global force was really a great experience.”



Nettles is one of the many citizen airmen of the 908th who use their passion for aviation to achieve the Air Force mission both at home and with our allies abroad.