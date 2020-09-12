I am The 908th: Tech. Sgt. Gary Broaden

Photo By Senior Airman Maximillian Goldberg | Technical Sgt. Gary Broaden is a quality assurance evaluator and parachute rigger with...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Maximillian Goldberg | Technical Sgt. Gary Broaden is a quality assurance evaluator and parachute rigger with the 25 Aerial Port Squadron. As an evaluator, Broaden is tasked with ensuring the various functions of the squadron are meeting the standards required to carry out the wing’s mission. Broaden grew up in Omaha, Nebraska and came to the Maxwell area as a student, eventually graduating from Auburn University with a degree in criminal justice. During his time as a student, Broaden worked at Maxwell as a contract officer with the 42nd Security Forces Squadron. (U.S. Air Force Photo Illustration by Senior Airman Max Goldberg.) see less | View Image Page

Technical Sgt. Gary Broaden is a quality assurance evaluator and parachute rigger with the 25 Aerial Port Squadron. As an evaluator, Broaden is tasked with ensuring the various functions of the squadron are meeting the standards required to carry out the wing’s mission.



Broaden grew up in Omaha, Nebraska and came to the Maxwell area as a student, eventually graduating from Auburn University with a degree in criminal justice. During his time as a student, Broaden worked at Maxwell as a contract officer with the 42nd Security Forces Squadron.



Broaden said he was inspired to join the Air Force Reserve by his father, a Montgomery native and Air Force retiree, and chose the 908th in 2008 when he was approached by a recruiter while working at Maxwell. Broaden has served as a reservist with the 908th ever since and is currently working full time in his position with the 25th APS.



Broaden said his favorite thing about being in the military is being able to travel and meet new people from diverse backgrounds.



“You encounter all kinds of people from all walks of life,” said Broaden. “There are so many chances for a meeting of minds between people from all different places, it’s a really great way to make connections and build relationships.”



In his free time, Broaden is an avid sports fan and played with the Maxwell base basketball team for several seasons. Broaden says he also makes a point to spend quality time with his children and views his military career as a way improve their lives.



Broaden’s work ethic, career knowledge and dedication to improving the people around him and strengthening his personal and professional relationships are part of what make him an outstanding Reserve Citizen Airman and a valuable asset to the 908th Airlift Wing.