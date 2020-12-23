Soldiers provide care for JB MDL

More than 50,000 members at Joint Base MDL are impacted by the services provided by the U.S. Army Public Health Activity, Fort Belvoir. The unit is responsible for two primary missions that enhance the quality of life for members on base.



The first is providing veterinary medical and surgical care for military working dogs and residential pets. The second is conducting food safety and defense measures that keep members mission-ready.



“We provide care to military working dogs at JB MDL,” said U.S. Army Capt. Margret Hoag, Joint Base MDL Veterinary Services branch chief. “Keeping the MWD’s healthy is really important. They ensure everybody is safe and protected.”



More than 20 MWD’s from multiple installations are seen by the Joint Base MDL Veterinary Clinic. The veterinarian performs all routine and wellness checkups, sick call, and dental and surgical procedures on the MWD’s.



“The Army’s veterinarian program ensures our MWD’s medical needs and facilities are maintained,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brennen Fletcher, 87th Security Forces Squadron MWD trainer. “They play a crucial role in keeping our K-9’s healthy so we can support missions around the globe.”



The clinic also provides their services to privately owned animals, however due to COVID-19, they have lost their civilian veterinarian and are experiencing a greater influx of appointment requests than can be accommodated.



“The most important thing is that pets get the care they need,” Hoag said. “There are a lot of great civilian clinics in the area. Don't hesitate to reach out to them. We are more than willing to send your pet’s medical records and will help any way we can.”



In addition to providing care to animals, the PHA, Ft. Belvoir food inspection professionals oversee the approval of safe food sources in 35 facilities on base.



“We conduct daily, weekly and monthly food inspections to check for quality and condition defects within consumer goods provided by facilities on base,” said Specialist Kyree Loyd, JB MDL Veterinary Services food inspection specialist. “This helps prevent consumers from buying food with defects and ensures the food won’t make them sick.”



Food inspectors not only protect the populous from potential illness but they also make certain Joint Base MDL facilities are getting their money’s value of quality goods.

