Key spouse supports community, family during tough times

Wife, mother, pillar of support. One award-winning spouse at Travis Air Force Base, California, has been building up her family and her community for the past few years and continues to lend her strength and optimism during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Earlier this year, Yasmin, wife of Master Sgt. Christofer Galbadores, who was the former 821st Contingency Response Support Squadron commander's executive, was named the 2019 Key Spouse of the Year for the squadron thanks to her ongoing contributions to military families.



“I love to help other people,” said Yasmin. “I check up on the spouses every month and see if there's anything they need help with. They probably get tired of my text messages.”



Yasmin has been helping coordinate meal trains and volunteers to cook and deliver food for families with new babies.



“It helps to not have to worry about dinner,” said Yasmin.



In the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, families had even more to worry about, including how to keep their children safe. To help, Yasmin stepped up and re-opened her home daycare business.



“I opened up my home to families that needed care, because a lot of businesses were shutting down,” said Yasmin. “I take temperatures when the kids are dropped off and make sure they don't have a fever. I do ask parents that if they're sick to not bring the kids over and to wait at least two weeks, because I want to protect my kids and other families as well.”



Yasmin has three boys of her own, two of whom are in school. She does all of this while her husband goes into the office for mission-essential work.



“If you look up the definition of humble, you'll probably find a picture of her there,” said Galbadores, who recently moved to a first sergeant position at the 9th Air Refueling Squadron at Travis. “She doesn't strive to do all this stuff; it's just in her natural instincts to help other families.”



Galbadores has felt the full impact of Yasmin's desire to help others. Two years ago, he was diagnosed with cancer.



“It hits you in waves and really messes with your mental aspect,” said Galbadores. “You'll wake up one day and go 'man, is this thing going to come back?' She reminds me that you can't live that way.”



Yasmin became her husband's support, providing mental and physical assistance, and started a challenge that focused on fitness and bringing awareness to testicular cancer.



“This was definitely a true test of her being my backbone and she didn't wither,” said Galbadores. “She is the absolutely strongest woman that I know.”



As a mother of three boys, Yasmin said she wanted to show them that girls can be strong, too.



“Every day that you wake up is a blessing. Tomorrow's never guaranteed,” she said. “You never know who you're inspiring or motivating.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2020 Date Posted: 12.31.2020 13:36 Story ID: 386267 Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Key spouse supports community, family during tough times, by SSgt Sarah Brice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.