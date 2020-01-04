Decrease bandwidth use while teleworking

One telework challenge for employees working from home is sharing the large but limited network bandwidth, which is the capacity of the network communications to transmit data. With so many people using the DFAS bandwidth in the current telework environment, these tips and tricks may help manage working effectively each day.



WORKING ONLINE



The following are tips for reducing bandwidth use:



--Avoid streaming videos or audio files unless absolutely necessary for work-related missions.

--Limit web browsing.

--Download documents/files as needed during non-peak hours.

--Minimize the number of applications you have open that use server resources such as extra browser tabs and multiple Skype sessions.



MEETINGS & TRAINING



--Don't attach files to meeting invites - send separately or store the file in DFAS Portal and just send the link to the file.

--Schedule conference calls using bridge-lines to other-than-peak hours, which are 9-10 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. weekdays.

--If your meeting is with three or fewer, consider a direct call, rather than a bridge-line.

--Stagger the start of conference call vs. always starting on the hour or half hour. That way you start before/after the surge of other meetings.

--If you need to share something from your computer using Skype - consider sharing only your presentation or a program rather than sharing your entire screen.

--Schedule online general training classes during non-peak hours.

Skillport training can be used from a non-CAC device.



EMAIL USE



--Don't share large files via email. You can use DoD SAFE at https://safe.apps.mil/ to send up to 25 files totaling eight gigabytes maximum through this service.

--Regularly comb through your email and delete messages with large file attachments. Note: You can preserve the attachment and save the file locally or to a shared drive - then right-click on the attachment and select "Remove Attachment."

--Don't send images or PowerPoint presentations unless needed.

--If you are working collaboratively on a file, reduce the number of times the file is sent around for updates by using a SharePoint site or shared folder location.





The key is to eliminate non-work related use on a government computer, reduce unessential matters, and creatively schedule around peak times when possible.



Joy Jackson-Green, DFAS Collaboration and Training specialist, cites meetings as an example for potential "bandwidth suck." With more meetings happening exclusively online, not face-to-face, there are challenges.



"We don't want people to use outside tools to conduct their meetings that are not within the DoD boundaries," said Jackson-Green. "If we need an online web conferencing space to collaborate virtually with agencies, partners, customers, and vendors who don't have CAC, they can use APAN – it's a DISA tool explicitly used for this purpose."

