Heritage celebration continues despite shutdown

This is the first year since 2007 that Derrick Delima hasn't been part of organizing the local Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration. In past years, he and other members of the special emphasis committee have filled the center auditorium with booths of information focused on the people, history, culture, and even food of the diverse Asian Pacific region.



"It's sad we can't do it," said Delima, "but people understand the circumstances we're under. We're not meeting for the greater good and not spreading the coronavirus."



The eight-member team at Indianapolis was just one of many local special emphasis committees from across DFAS that put on programs to increase knowledge and awareness while bringing everyone together at the site.



"It was good that we didn't have to worry about planning an event during the pandemic from home," said Delima, who works as an accountant in the Accounts Maintenance & Control at DFAS Indianapolis. "I really didn't have the extra time to plan for it since I was trying to get my normal job done with also having the kids at home from school helping with their eLearning."



To connect with his heritage while in isolation, Delima said that he's viewed the new Special Emphasis Program page on the Portal as well as other relevant sites. "It's great to see the new site to help educate our co-workers on our different cultures and history! I especially like that it shows recipes of our amazing food so we can share that with others. That's something we enjoy when we have our program."



At DFAS Columbus, Somchay Sananikone joined other sites who suspended their local events. At Columbus, the SEPs typically join with the larger community at the Defense Logistics Agency and other tenants at the Defense Supply Center Columbus.



"We live day-by-day and hope for the safety for all people," said Sananikone, the SEP manager, said. "It is very tough for everyone something we have never experienced before."



The Asian-American community at DFAS Columbus totals about 15 people, Sananikone said.

