Former CMO commander named new HQs technical director

Matthew Lupone has been selected to lead the Defense Contract Management Agency’s Technical Directorate. He will start his position in late June. His goals are to build upon the collaborative teams across the agency, enhance employees’ functional tradecraft, and strengthen the relationships with the military services, other federal agencies, and stakeholders.



“I feel extremely fortunate and honored that I was selected,” he said. “I am going to provide DCMA my best as the next technical director.”



In his new position, Lupone will serve as the principal advisor and assistant to the DCMA director and senior leadership team on all aspects of the agency’s technical mission and responsibilities. He will lead a team that establishes the overall technical requirements and execution of logistics and safety functions in accordance to the agency’s contract technical management mission.



Lupone isn’t a stranger to DCMA. He has been with the agency since 2014. Earlier this year, he received an agency leadership award. Lupone is a retired Air Force colonel and the previous commander of DCMA Lockheed Martin Sunnyvale in California where he served from 2014 to 2016. While commander, his team won the agency’s 2015 Director’s Cup.



As a leader who values teamwork, Lupone said he excited to join the DCMA senior leadership team. He wants to enhance teamwork and collaboration across the agency.



“I am proud of my agency and I believe DCMA does a fantastic job of supporting the services and our stakeholders,” said Lupone. “But I believe in continuous improvement and I want our agency to become even better. I look forward to working with the regions and field units to understand and address their challenges so we can improve upon our successes.”



Lupone is currently serving on a detail from DCMA with the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment where he is helping to stand up the U.S. Space Force. He leads an Integrated Product Team to align all Department of Defense space acquisition activities and is supporting the development of devising roles and responsibilities of the new assistant secretary of the Air Force for space acquisition and integration.



“Supporting the Space Force was the perfect tune-up game for me,” he said. “My position gave me the ability to interact with the Department of Defense senior leaders as well as military service senior leaders and participate in the discussions that are driving current acquisition strategies and decisions. This experience has allowed me to reflect on how DCMA can enhance customer support given these dynamic times.”



Lupone added, “Rapid acquisition isn’t a buzzword. It is an imperative and recurring theme largely because of the need due to our competitive advantage that is slowly eroding. The Adaptive Acquisition Framework is designed to enable the workforce to tailor strategies to deliver better solutions faster. Therefore, our DCMA strategies should reciprocate. I see my role as the technical director to support the alignment between stakeholders and the agency’s strategy and goals so that DCMA can support our customers deliver better solutions faster.”



Before his detail, Lupone was the program integration lead for DCMA Special Programs. In addition to working at DCMA, he has worked for the National Reconnaissance Office, OSD, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Other career highlights include a one-year deployment as a contract officer’s representative in Kabul, Afghanistan, from July 2011 to June 2012 with the Army’s Task Force 41. After his deployment, Lupone was selected as a National Defense Fellow serving at the Institute for Defense Analyses in Alexandria, Virginia, from July 2012 to June 2013. He joined the DCMA team the following year.



Lupone has more than 20 years of acquisition experience. He holds Department of Defense Acquisition Corps Level III certification in program management and a master-level certification in the Space Professional Development Program.



Lupone is a 1993 graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington. He has master’s degrees from the Air Force Institute of Technology based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio and the Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Florida.



Individuals can read more about Lupone’s assignment to Space Force on pages six and seven of the agency’s 2020 Insight Magazine, https://www.dcma.mil/Portals/31/Documents/InsightMag/DCMA_Insight_2020.pdf?ver=2020-04-13-122302-933.



For more information about the Adaptive Acquisition Framework, visit https://aaf.dau.edu/.

