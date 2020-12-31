COVID-19 vaccinations begin for the Hohenfels military community

Photo By Alain M. Polynice | U.S. Army Health Clinic Hohenfels conducted its first inoculations of healthcare...... read more read more Photo By Alain M. Polynice | U.S. Army Health Clinic Hohenfels conducted its first inoculations of healthcare workers and first responders with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Hohenfels movie theater, Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Dec. 31, 2020. Lt. Col. Laura Jeffrey, USAHC Hohenfels clinic commander and registered nurse, was first to receive the vaccine in the Hohenfels military community. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Amanda Fry) see less | View Image Page

HOHENFELS, Germany -- The U.S. Army Health Clinic Hohenfels conducted its first inoculations of healthcare workers and first responders with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 31, 2020.



The arrival of the Moderna vaccine paves the way for a phased vaccine distribution plan to protect our military communities overseas against COVID-19.



Initial vaccinations will be limited to healthcare workers and first responders to assess the process and will be used to plan expanded distribution, where each service will request and administer the vaccine through a Defense Department-wide phased vaccination approach.



“This vaccine is a game changer,” said Col. E. Lee Bryan, commander of U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria. “The entire world rose to the challenge to produce the vaccine and get it into the emergency use authorization and the more folks we get vaccinated the more people who won’t be at risk for COVID-19.”



Each phase of the vaccine distribution process is designed to safely protect Department of Defense personnel from COVID-19 as quickly as possible.



“As we work through vaccinating all of our healthcare personnel and first responders, we will also begin to look at our highly-deployable forces here in Europe, and our high-risk populations,” said Brig. Gen. Mark Thompson, Regional Health Command Europe commanding general. “After that, we’ll be able to focus on our healthy service members, civilians, families, retirees not part of the high-risk population, etc.”



As distribution is carried out, information of those timelines will be provided through command channels and through installation webpages and social media platforms.



Under U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency use approval, the vaccine is voluntary but recommended by the military.



“The FDA only authorizes the use of a COVID-19 vaccine after careful and rigorous testing and trials,” said Thompson. “We are excited to be playing a role in providing a very safe and effective vaccine to our military community. This vaccine is a vital part of our way forward to protect our people, their families and the communities where we live and work.”



All DOD personnel will continue to wear appropriate masks, practice physical distancing, wash hands, follow restriction of movement and adhere to host nation restrictions for the safety of their communities, as a large portion of the population will need to be vaccinated before COVID-19 risks diminish.