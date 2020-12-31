Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DPW works to quickly remove snow and ice during winter weather

    DPW works to quickly remove snow and ice during winter weather

    Courtesy Photo | WIESBADEN, Germany – Members of the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Directorate of...... read more read more

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    12.31.2020

    Story by Emily Jennings  

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany – During a recent snow, members of the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Directorate of Public Works team took shifts all through the night to clear roads and walkways.

    This is typical of what the crew does when it begins to snow or sleet or when weather makes for icy road conditions, said Lisa Trost, chief of roads and grounds, DPW. The team is proactive in sending out teams as soon as weather warrants it.

    On the first snow of the season, before the precipitation began to fall, crews began at 5 p.m. the evening before, preparing vehicles and equipment for laying salt. Sleet started around 8 p.m. and community members woke up to a landscape blanketed in white.

    DPW roads and grounds crews had worked through the night to ensure safe access to roads and walkways on post, as well as the airfield, Trost said.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 06:26
    Story ID: 386195
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPW works to quickly remove snow and ice during winter weather, by Emily Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wiesbaden
    StrongEurope
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT