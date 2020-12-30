Texas Native Finds Success as Navy Warrior Challenge Program Recruiter

Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Nov. 9, 2020) Naval Aircrewman...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Nov. 9, 2020) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Joshua Young, of Bandera, Texas, a Navy Warrior Challenge Program recruiter assigned to Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Georgetown speaks with Personnel Specialist 1st Class Nia Partee, of Killeen, Texas, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio regarding a Warrior Challenge Program applicant at the San Antonio Military Entrance Processing Station. Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

Story by Burrell Parmer, Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio Public Affairs

SAN ANTONIO – (Nov. 9, 2020) The Warrior Challenge Mentor Program is part of a Navy recruiting effort to identify and develop people for unique and demanding career fields. For Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Joshua Young, a Navy Warrior Challenge Program recruiter assigned to Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Georgetown, not only has training the newest generation of Navy warriors been a unique experience, but it has also been rewarding on a personal level.

A native of Bandera, Texas, Young joined the Navy in 2012 to take advantage of career opportunities and broaden his skill sets.

“I did not think college was the best option for me,” said Young, who was recruited from NRS Kerrville. “The Navy has taught me many skills and allowed many opportunities that I would never be able to find in the civilian world. The vast opportunities afforded by the Navy are the best in my eyes.”

Young, who has been recruiting for two years, said that his greatest strength is his dedication.

“In my time in the Navy, I have dedicated my efforts to every mission given, which has led me to be mostly successful everywhere I have been,” said Young. “I would not say that I am unique. I just care about the people around me and want the best for my candidates, recruits and fellow Sailors.”

Before being assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio, Young served with Helmineron Fourteen (HM-14), a MH-53E Sea Dragon squadron, which is one of the largest squadrons in America’s Navy.

In addition to his recruiting duties, Young volunteers each fall at the Holt Ranch in Blanco, Texas, guiding hunts for young adults and children who participate in City Kids Adventures, an organization that provides inner-city children with outdoor recreational opportunities.

Young’s personal goals include completing his college education and continuing to build a strong relationship with his family.

“I want to enjoy the most time with my family that I can,” said Young. “Recruiting can definitely be a fast-paced and mentally challenging job, and balancing home life and work can be difficult at times.”

“I grew up in the small town of Bandera, and since joining the Navy, I have had many great experiences and met countless incredible people,” said Young. “I met my wife Danielle through my experiences, and we now have a son, Rudy, who is the best little dude I could have ever asked for. We are looking forward to more experiences the Navy may bring us.”

Amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Young has been able to make mission goals by recruiting 18 young men and women for Naval Special Warfare programs.

“Being a Navy Warrior Challenge Program recruiter is rewarding,” said Young. “It takes a special type of person to be ready to challenge themselves for the wide-range of missions the Navy Special Warfare Community carries out.”

NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.

Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGs and 64 Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOCs) that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



