Behind The Glass Wall

Sometimes it is difficult for me to put into words how it feels to be a part of a community that is not always accepted or understood. Discrimination and out-casting hurts, regardless of whether or not the community you are part of has achieved some of the basic rights for which they have been fighting. The lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community is one that has fought, and will continue to fight, for equality and inclusion. The LGBTQ community, along with the military, are two communities that I am proud to be a part of. Fortunately for me, the two communities have been able to work hand-in-hand since I have joined the service. However, for LGBTQ members that have served in the past, integration wasn’t the case.



“Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” was an official United States policy, instituted on February 28, 1994, prohibiting military personnel from harassing closeted bisexual and homosexual people while barring individuals from serving in the military if they were openly part of the LGBTQ community. The policy stated that the presence of homosexuals “would create an unacceptable risk to the high standards of morale, good order and discipline, and unit cohesion that are the essence of military capability.”



Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Joshua Thorpe, clad in a bright-yellow flight-deck jersey with the letters “LCPO” across his chest, discussed his experiences while serving in the military during the DADT period.



“I didn’t socialize with anyone I worked with in the Navy during DADT because I didn’t want to make anyone uncomfortable or suspicious,” said Thorpe. “We would work together and then part ways at the pier. I felt withdrawn and hidden. When you saw what the military did to people because of who they loved, you just withdrew knowing that it could happen to you too. I didn’t allow other people into my inner circle until I came across other LGBTQ members that understood what I was going through.”



After almost two decades of lawsuits and debate, the DADT policy was repealed on September 20, 2011, allowing all gay, lesbian and bisexual service members to disclose their sexuality without punishment. Years later, on June 30, 2016, the ban ended on transgender military service, however it was reinstated April 12, 2019. Trans service members who came out during that window have been able to remain on active duty, and litigation is ongoing to challenge the ban’s constitutionality. Currently, trans individuals cannot join the military except under the gender they were assigned at birth, and service members are prohibited from transitioning genders while on active duty.



“Today’s queer youth don’t always understand what the trailblazers went through to get us [the LGBTQ community] where we are now,” said Thorpe. “I think it’s important to know LGBTQ history and policies that affected us like “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” did.”



Despite the prominence of the DADT policy in LGBTQ history, it can be easy for the newer generation of service members who joined the military post-DADT to forget, or not be aware of the policy all together. For Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Alejandra Cabrera, not knowing of the policy was the case. After introducing her to the policy, her reaction was that of shock.



“I don’t think I would have joined [the Navy] if DADT was still a thing,” said Cabrera. “It’s crazy to even think about. I think it’s really awesome that we can do what we want to do now and not worry about hiding who you are or who you like. I like to keep my personal life at home, but being out is something I am not quiet about.”



The ability to live as who you are without fear of reprisal within the military allows for gay, lesbian and bisexual service members to volunteer their services to the United States just as everyone else can, though current policies prohibit transgender service members from seeking transition. The DADT repeal solidified the fact that these service members are service members none-the-less.



“It has nothing to do with who you are and what you look like; all that matters is that you are able to do your job and do it well,” said Thorpe. “I have plenty of Sailors from all different cultures and backgrounds that are good workers. Who they like or where they come from has nothing to do with how they work. A gay person could save someone from a burning aircraft just as much as a straight person could.”



But the repeal did not take away the habitual nature of withdrawing or the feeling of being misunderstood that LGBTQ members often experience. Discrimination and misunderstanding can still be a prominent occurrence within the LGBTQ community.



“Sometimes being gay is like being at a party and you are enjoying everything with everybody, but you are trapped on the other side of a glass wall,” said Thorpe. “People who are not LGBTQ will get a nuance in what you are trying to say but they can’t completely understand what you mean. You feel like you can be involved with everyone else, but you aren’t allowed to be completely involved.”



After hearing Thorpe’s opinion of how it can feel to be gay, I realized “the glass wall” was the perfect metaphor for describing how it feels to be a part of a sometimes misunderstood and mistreated community. The glass is transparent, allowing us to be seen, but acts as a barrier preventing us from being fully understood and incapable of integrating completely with others. Our hopes to one day be an understood and accepted community will be our driving force in the fight for proper treatment and equality. The LGBTQ community, along with its ever-growing allies, hope to one day shatter the glass wall that has been forced between us and the rest of society.

