You Are Not Alone

“Imagine yourself in this scenario: You confidently feel exactly who you think you are but every single person you know insists you are the opposite gender and are calling you by a totally different name,” explained Chief Aviation Structural Mechanic Sarah Sardinha, while seated in her desk chair inside an airframes shop aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68).



Sardinha’s uniform, well kept, includes a belt buckle marked with a Wonder Woman symbol and the words “Strength Lies Within” and “Lady Chief, Navy Pride.” Sardinha continued, “Then, imagine that you look into a mirror and your eyes show you that you really are what everyone else is calling you and what you truly feel about yourself is completely wrong.”



Gender dysphoria is one of many difficulties the transgender community may encounter throughout their lives. Sardinha not only faces the everyday difficulties of being transgender, but also experiences the additional hurdle of being transgender while enlisted in the United States Navy.



Prior to July 1, 2016, people within the transgender community were unable to continue serving or take part in the enlistment process for the Department of Defense. The transgender ban was lifted from that date until August 25, 2017, when an official presidential memorandum was signed identifying guidelines for renewing the original ban.



“A week prior to my chief select results aboard the USS George Washington, talk of re-banning transgender military personnel from the service was announced via tweet,” said Sardinha. “There I was, 15 years into my Navy career, and I was essentially being threatened to be fired through a tweet even though I followed the rules and regulations on being trans. It was scary.”



The re-banning of transgender personnel serving or enlisting in the Department of Defense became a subject of hot-and-cold discussion for many throughout the military, as well as a learning lesson for others.



“I went to a community relations event with the chief selects that was being held during the time the re-banning was being discussed,” said Sardinha. “I wasn’t fully out as transgender at the time but some of the other selects knew. One of the selectees who didn’t know I was trans was talking to a chief about the ban and mentioned that he wanted to line us [transgender people] up in front of his truck and run us all over.”



Sardinha explained the anger and frustration she felt over the conversation between the chief and the chief select. While going through the rolling emotions caused by the discussion, she made a decision to come out publicly as transgender in front of her fellow chief selects the following day.



“The selects were proud of me and were clapping for me,” said Sardinha. “The person who had the discussion about running trans people over with his truck came up to me in tears right after.



He apologized and said that he never knew a trans person before and realized I was always just going to be me and it didn’t matter that I was trans. I was crying and he was crying…it was very emotional.”



“He ended up coming to me a year and a half later to ask if I could help him out with two trans Sailors he had within his division who needed help transitioning. To me, that was a very powerful moment.”



Education and exposure of subjects considered taboo can lead to understanding, empathizing and acceptance. Sardhinha’s visibility after publicly coming out as transgender lead to new allies within the transgender community and an understanding that transgender people are no different from anyone else.



“What I think is important for people to see is that not everything is about being trans or gay,” said Sardinha. “I am out, and anyone can come to me for questions about it, but I am also a leader and a Sailor who is good at her job. We can do everything just the same as everybody else, we just so happen to be trans. We are all just people.”



When asked for advice for those considering transitioning or being transgender while serving in the military, Sardinha mentions the importance of having a strong support network.



“A lot of transgender or transitioning people don't have support,” said Sardinha. “It really makes a huge difference having a support network.

In addition to having supportive friends or family, having a network of people just like you makes a huge difference in handling the process. You can learn a lot from others that are going through the same things as you.”



Today, transgender or transitioning service members are still facing the uphill battle of not being accepted for who they are within Department of Defense policy. Support transgender people within the military community can lead to a more positive and productive work environment and could potentially save a life.



Like Sardinha, successful, transgender leaders within the military, as well as support groups, are willing to assist other transgender or transitioning service members looking for guidance and reassurance and to be a reminder that they are not alone.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 12.30.2020 14:16 Story ID: 386140 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, You Are Not Alone, by PO2 Sarah Christoph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.