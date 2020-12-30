No Act Too Small: Suicide Awareness Month Creates Discussion on Prevention

September is the month when individuals and organizations throughout the nation raise awareness about suicide prevention, and the Navy is no different. Although September is the month dedicated to raise awareness about the tragic nature and subsequent impacts of suicide, efforts to reduce suicide within the ranks remain a year-round effort.

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death for Sailors, with 73 active duty Sailors having committed suicide in 2019, and 34 committing suicide in 2020, with that number only expected to rise by the end of the year.

“Suicide impacts the Navy in a multitude of ways,” said Lt. Bryan LaRoche, from Hiwassee, Ga., the suicide prevention coordinator for the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74). “Active duty suicide rates have been steadily increasing for the past 14 years, with 2019 being the worst year on record for suicides in the Navy.”

According to LaRoche, the loss of a shipmate from a command for any reason can create a manpower strain, and every Sailor that is lost to suicide creates further strain.

“More impactful, however, would be the collateral damage of suicide,” said LaRoche. “It is important to understand that suicide has far reaching impacts outside of the immediate family of the deceased.”

As a suicide prevention coordinator, LaRoche is trained to “ACT”: an acronym that stands for ask, care, and treat. These are specific actions that anyone can use to help a Sailor who may be at risk of suicide.

“Sailors may not be aware of the opportunity to partake in additional training and skills development offered by the Navy,” said LaRoche. “For example, safeTALK is a course lead by our chaplains that teaches Sailors how to recognize the warning signs of suicide, and also provides some with level 2 intervention skills. We currently have a class scheduled for Sept. 15 for those interested - just stop by CRMD.”

According to LaRoche, a month dedicated to suicide prevention is not enough to prevent suicide. However, awareness can help foster an environment where people feel like they genuinely matter, which can only be accomplished by reaching out and paying attention to one another.

“It is my hope that by promoting events such as Suicide Prevention Month and safeTALK training, these will educate more people on the basic skills needed to possibly save a life,” said LaRoche. “Ultimately, the goal is to instill hope in the at-risk individual. By being open with our own struggles and drawing closer together, we can show others that there is no situation beyond repair; no situation that is beyond forgiveness; no situation where suicide is the answer.”

A single life lost to suicide is one too many. Military life can create a number of stressors that can lead to depression or anxiety, with COVID-19 only adding to the mix. If you or someone you know needs help, or if you need to talk about the stress in your life, please call the Military Crisis Hotline (1-800-273-8255), Military OneSource (1-800-342-9647), speak to a command suicide prevention coordinator, or a chaplain.

Suicide is preventable, and those struggling are not alone.

The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete RCOH on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew.

For more news on John C. Stennis, visit www.public.navy.mil/airfor/cvn74/pages/index.aspx or follow along on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stennis74.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.30.2020 Date Posted: 12.30.2020 13:31 Story ID: 386128 Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, No Act Too Small: Suicide Awareness Month Creates Discussion on Prevention, by PO3 Rebekah Rinckey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.