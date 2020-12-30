Remembering 9/11

This year marks the 19th anniversary of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. It was a normal Tuesday, but everything changed that morning. This has led to a day now recognized as “Patriot Day,” a day that prompted swift international military effort, including assistance from the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), during Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF). This was a day that redirected the trajectory of American lives.

September 11 is a day Americans will never forget the significance of, and each year we honor the lives lost, the first responders, and the efforts made to ensure the safety of our country, and to prevent an attack like this from ever happening again.

“Since September 11th, nearly 6 million men and women have joined the U.S. Armed Forces,” said President Donald Trump during the 2019 Sept. 11 Pentagon Observance Ceremony. “They have crossed seas, climbed mountains, trekked through deserts, and rushed into enemy compounds to face down the threat of radical Islamic terrorism.”

It was 8:45 a.m. when a Boeing 767, American Airlines Flight 11, struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Eighteen minutes later a second Boeing 767, United Airlines Flight 175, flew into the South Tower. A third plane, American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the west side of the Pentagon nearly 30 minutes after the second plane. A fourth and final plane, United Flight 93, crash-landed into a Pennsylvania field, killing everyone onboard. Within an hour, both towers of the World Trade Center were gone, crashing through New York City and the lives of Americans throughout the country.

This day ripped into the fabric of the U.S., it threatened our fundamental rights of freedom, it rocked our foundation, but it was met with a force equally significant – the American people. That same day, former President George W. Bush issued a formal statement addressing the attacks.

“Terrorist attacks can shake the foundations of our biggest buildings, but they cannot touch the foundation of America,” said Bush. “These acts shatter steel, but they cannot dent the steel of American resolve.”

As a response to the attacks, the U.S. military forces placed boots-on-ground in Afghanistan less than 30 days after, with the U.S. Navy playing a critical role on both land and sea.

The John C. Stennis deployed in November of the same year to support OEF and conducted the first aircraft carrier-launched strikes against insurgent forces in Afghanistan in December, returning to its homeport in San Diego on May 28, 2002.

Throughout the duration of OEF, the U.S. Navy was at the forefront with strike and maritime interception operations and provided support for combat operations on the ground. Aircraft carriers and their embarked air-wings were able to execute long-range strike operations, demonstrating the importance of sea-based air power in a remote region with limited access to land bases.

Today, “Patriot Day” is observed as a day of service and remembrance of the victims and first responders of the 9/11 attacks.

In 2014, during his 9/11 memorial speech, former President Barack Obama praised those who put their lives on the line, and those who continue to dedicate their lives to protect the country.

“America endures in the dedication of those who keep us safe,” said Obama. “The firefighter, the officer, the EMT who carries the memory of a fallen partner as they report to work each and every day, prepared to make the same sacrifice for us all. Because of these men and women, Americans now work in a gleaming Freedom Tower. We visit our great cities, we fill our stadium and cheer for our teams. We carry on, because as Americans, we do not give in to fear – ever.”

The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete refueling complex overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew.

For more news on John C. Stennis, visit www.public.navy.mil/airfor/cvn74/pages/index.aspx or follow along on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stennis74.

