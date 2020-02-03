Always in Control: The Ahamed Sheriff Story

“I wouldn’t say that I didn’t have a good childhood. I’ve been in many situations that most people haven’t been in, and I’m proud of what those experiences have made me become as a person.”



Senior Chief Air Traffic Controller Ahamed Sheriff, senior enlisted leader of PMRF, has devoted his time caring for Sailors since he enlisted in 1998, but his younger years proved challenging.



“Honestly, I had what I think is unfortunately a typically traumatic start to life,” said Sheriff. “I was born and raised in Los Angeles, back and forth between South Central and Mid-Town. Both neighborhoods were highly volatile and heavily influenced by drugs and gangs throughout my childhood. I have four sisters and was primarily raised by a single-mother. My mother divorced my abusive father when I was around six years old.”



Childhood hardened Sheriff and impacted him as a brother and son. Soon enough, it would contribute to him as a Sailor.

“After high school, I attended Alabama State University in hopes of being a basketball star,” said Sheriff. “When that didn’t work out, I found myself back in Los Angeles at a community college. I just felt like I was at a crossroads in life and I didn’t want to become a statistic. So, I joined the Navy on September 27, 1998.”



Just two years into the Navy, he was faced with adversity during an unimaginable situation.



“On May 4, 2001, one of my best friends killed another one of my best friends after a verbal and physical dispute over money while I was stationed at Pearl Harbor,” said Sheriff. “It was a tragic loss of two lives in one night, one dead and the other sentenced to a life in prison. It destroyed me emotionally.”



His second challenge came a decade later.



“In 2010 I deployed to Iraq for 10 months,” said Sheriff. “It was hard leaving my wife and kids, knowing it was a possibility I wouldn’t be coming back.”



Although loss of life, threats of death, and adversity surrounded Sheriff throughout his life, these experiences helped him become better prepared to face the future.



“I really believe that seeing and going through some of the things I went through growing up in Los Angeles, prepared me for these challenging times in a twisted way,” said Sheriff.



“I’m almost ashamed to say it, but it’s true. Experiencing death

wasn’t something foreign to me. It was a harsh reality of life

that I learned at a very early age. These circumstances didn’t

break me because I really try to find learning and growing

opportunities in every experience, no matter how devastating

it is. I think having a strong mindset is one thing that we truly

have control over in life.”



This attitude and mindset eventually led to success. He

said one of his proudest accomplishment in the Navy was

when his mother saw him graduate with a Master’s degree,

a tremendous accomplishment as the first in his family to

graduate from college.



Another proud accomplishment was being pinned to the

rank of chief petty officer in 2013.



“Making Chief for me was the culmination of all the

blood, sweat and tears that my family and I put into the Navy,”

said Sheriff. “I wear the anchors proudly because it symbolizes

all the support that I was given during the long tough days away

from family and friends, all the mentoring that people took

the time to provide for me, all the knowledge and experiences

that I poured into Sailors, and a visual reminder for me of how

proud my mother was of me even though she never had the

opportunity to see me in my khakis because she unexpectedly

died a month before the results came out.”



Sheriff’s mother was an important role model for him, and

had a large impact on the man he is today.



“I know it sounds cliché, but my mother was truly the

most influential person in my life,” said Sheriff. “She showed

me how to love, to be proud of who and what I am. She taught

me how to persevere in even the most dire situations and most

of all she showed me what legacy meant. My mother would

always show me that your legacy doesn’t mean anything if it

doesn’t positively affect others.”



During a PMRF diversity committee event to honor Black

History Month, Sheriff, a guest speaker, told the audience that

during his mother’s funeral service, he learned the true meaning

of legacy. Sheriff and his siblings arrived at the service expecting

only family to attend but were amazed by the amount of people

from the community who showed up. It was at this event where

they realized the impact of their mother’s legacy. Marjorie

Sheriff worked for the school district and often was the first

friendly face people would see every day.



“That is when I learned that legacy isn’t your family

name,” said Sheriff. “Your legacy is when you affect your

community and the people around you with positivity.”



Sheriff continues his mother’s impact by mentoring Sailors,

striving to be a leader and role model for others in the African-

American community so diversity can keep moving forward.



“To me, honoring the past, securing the future means that

we can’t afford to go backwards,” said Sheriff. “We have to build

on the things that our brave men and women fought and died for.

We have to vote! We have to continue to fight for racial equality.

We must continue to knock down walls and press forward. I

apply this to both the way that I lead and how I live my own life.

I try to be the example that I talk about. Be the one out there

trying to make a difference for our future. Whether it's through

volunteering, financially supporting different businesses or just

doing more than just simply talking.”

