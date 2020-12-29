17th Training Wing Spotlight: Tech. Sgt. Eugene Smith III

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas--



This Spotlight features Tech. Sgt. Eugene Smith III, 315th Training Squadron instructor.



1. How does your job support the 17th Training Wing's mission?



My job supports the 17th Training Wing’s mission by leading and inspiring the next generation of officer and enlisted analysts through intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance training. OPERATION LONESTAR is a multi-domain exercise that integrates students from multiple Air Force specialty codes at three wings, which simulates real-world operations and team dynamics.



2. What do you find most rewarding about your work?



I find the most rewarding aspect of my job being the opportunity to positively influence, shape and support our diverse force. This job has given me the chance to teach and motivate others while simultaneously experiencing professional and personal growth, which has been invaluable.



3. What has been your biggest challenge in the military, and how did you overcome that challenge?



My biggest challenge, so far, in the military was underestimating the power of stress management. There was a period of my career where I did not realize that effective stress management has great impact on work performance and personal life. I overcame this challenge by learning to prioritize mental, spiritual, physical, and emotional health in a balanced approach.



4. What has been your most memorable experience in the military?



My most memorable experience in the military is my promotion ceremony to Technical Sergeant. While all promotions are special, this one came through adversity that signified an abundance of growth within me. Most importantly my son, Carson, was there with me.



5. What is one piece of information or advice you would like to pass on?



The one piece of advice that I would love to pass on is take to time for yourself. It is extremely hard to help others if you don’t have full control of you. Prioritize getting to know yourself more. Know your strengths, weaknesses, goals, limitations, and personal expectations. Being in tune and realistic with these things will help guide you in balancing your life effectively to achieve any goals or accomplish any mission.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2020 Date Posted: 12.29.2020 17:29 Story ID: 386035 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 17th Training Wing Spotlight: Tech. Sgt. Eugene Smith III, by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.