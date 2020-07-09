NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Proves Navy’s Ability to Project Joint Combat Power Globally

To move warfighting equipment of an entire Army infantry brigade from one side of the globe to another takes time, manpower, planning and joint force collaboration.



Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistic Center (FLC) Pearl Harbor operates one of the Navy’s busiest and most strategic seaports in the mid-Pacific.



From Aug. 29 - Sep. 3, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor worked with mission partners to deploy the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division and 25th Combat Aviation Brigade to Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana.



“This type of operation requires consistent oversight and input from all the primary logisticians and constant communication with the Army and other mission partners throughout the Pacific,” said NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Ocean Terminals Director Lt. Cmdr. Luke Hafner.



The team was tasked to embark over 2,000 pieces of cargo, including aircraft, onto two large, medium-speed roll-on/roll-off (LMSR) vessels. This proof of concept was to test the capabilities of NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor and their ability to flex their resources in order to support surge operations.



NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor logisticians simultaneously berthed USNS Brittin (T-AKR-305) and USNS Fisher (T-AKR-301) providing near simultaneous, back-to-back loading of Army vehicles, helicopters, cargo and equipment. Utilizing 24-hour operations and a well-organized joint team, the two vessels were loaded and raised their stern ramps to depart Pearl Harbor.



“We must be prepared for a surge movement of equipment to support contingency operations in the Indo-Pacific region,” said Hafner. “This ocean terminal we operate has proven to be a vital seaport in supporting the United States power projection capability.”



NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor provides logistics solutions throughout the INDO-PACIFIC to generate and sustain readiness.



NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.

