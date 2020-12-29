Delivering World-Class Care during a Global Pandemic By: Afua Ankrah and LTJG Kionna Myles

The long-term influence that military medicine has historically had on medical practice in civil society is undeniable. The accelerated medical advances originated by the military were infiltrated into the civilian sector during and after World War II. COVID-19 is a piercing reminder that pandemics, like other rarely occurring catastrophes, have happened in the past and will continue to happen in the future. While we cannot prevent viruses alike from emerging, we can certainly dampen their effects on society.



In any crisis, leaders have two equally important responsibilities: solve the problem at hand and keep it from happening again. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in both responsibilities being at the forefront of the Preventive Medicine Team at Branch Health Clinic Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C. where HM1 Antonio Grant, Leading Petty Officer, Preventive Medicine and Public Health Department, leveraged three strengths: effective communication, teamwork and resiliency to lead this public health crisis.



While most of the world shut down, the Washington Navy Yard team spent the last five months working tirelessly on and off the clock. The Preventive Medicine Team devoted over 20 hours of off duty time conducting patient monitoring for 576 patients while simultaneously assisting Marine Barracks Washington (MBW) 8th with 200 close contact investigations. It would be remiss of us to not acknowledge that the success of their efforts were a direct result of establishing local COVID-19 policies and procedures that resulted in the implementation of an entry control point (ECP) screening process for 2,700 patients. Because of the labor intensive demand of this process, HM1 Grant and his team outsourced and trained four additional staff members in mitigating COVID exposure within the facility.



Using Public Health engagement to strengthen relationships, the team directly assisted Naval District Washington (NDW) Public Health Emergency Officer with establishing restriction of movement (ROM)/Isolation protocols for 138 unit identification codes (UICs) within the National Capital Region.



While our Healthcare system is undergoing a major evolution, our continued goal is to set the standard of excellence and become more safety conscious which requires building team cohesiveness, establishing key relationships and fostering effective communication. Naval Health Clinic Quantico, Branch Health Clinic Washington Navy Yard, provides worldwide readiness and world class care to eligible beneficiaries through well-trained medical experts operating as high performance teams, to project medical power in support of naval superiority. Led by Commanding Officer, CAPT Lonnie S. Hosea, NC, USN, the Command’s efforts are aligned to support people, platforms, performance, and power. Success in these priority areas will achieve an operationally and clinically ready medical force as well as medically ready warriors and families.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2020 Date Posted: 12.29.2020 11:00 Story ID: 385989 Delivering World-Class Care during a Global Pandemic By: Afua Ankrah and LTJG Kionna Myles