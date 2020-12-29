Naval Health Clinic Quantico Receives and Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine in less than 24 Hours

NAVAL HEALTH CLINIC QUANTICO, VA. -



Naval Health Clinic Quantico (NHCQ) received the COVID-19 vaccine on December 22nd and administered its first dose in accordance with the Department of Defense’s (DoD) phased approach on December 23rd. The initial receipt of the vaccine was seamless and led by LCDR Shellita Green, Department Head Materials Management Department, Mr. Carnell Boyd, Assistant Department Head Materials Management Department and LT Yusuf Abdullah, Coronavirus Vaccination Program Administrator. Prior to receiving the vaccine, this high-performing team conducted two Rehearsal of Concept (ROC) drills to simulate the evolution to identify potential errors.



NHCQ is a part of DoD Military Treatment Facilities (MTFs) to receive the vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under an Emergency Use Authorization and cleared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for use in individuals 18 years-old and older. According to the DoD, the COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration plan will be implemented in a phased, standardized, and coordinated strategy for prioritizing, distributing, and administering COVID-19 vaccines to protect our people, maintain readiness, and support the national COVID-19 response.



The vaccine is being offered on a voluntary basis. The DoD initially expects a limited quantity of COVID-19 vaccines before the end of 2020, with a rolling delivery schedule to MTFs and other health care facilities. Early COVID-19 vaccines will be given in a two-dose series separated by 21 or 28 days, depending on the product. Vaccines from different manufacturers will NOT be interchangeable. The vaccine recipient must receive the same vaccine for both doses. All vaccine recipients will be provided a copy of the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card after receipt of the vaccine. It is recommended that the second-dose appointment be made at the time of initial vaccinations, or instructions provided on procedures for second dose follow-up. If a vaccine recipient has a smartphone, it is recommended that they take a photo of the vaccination record card as a back-up copy and set a calendar reminder for receipt of the second dose.



Naval Health Clinic Quantico provides total force health protection through primary and specialty healthcare in support of comprehensive military readiness. Led by CAPT Lonnie S. Hosea, Naval Health Clinic Quantico delivers, “World wide readiness. World class care.”



MEDIA ADVISORY: Media products of the receipt of the vaccine on December 22nd and administration of the vaccine on December 23rd can be found on the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2020 Date Posted: 12.29.2020 10:44 Story ID: 385985 Location: QUANTICO , UT, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Health Clinic Quantico Receives and Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine in less than 24 Hours, by LTJG Kionna Myles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.