Command post supports mission during COVID-19

One of those is the command post. The command post remains a 24-hour manned operation in spite of the current pandemic. The critical nature of everything the command post coordinates and communicates, means it would not be possible to shut down. The command post acts as the central hub of all incoming and outgoing communications. They are responsible to act as liaison between commanders and personnel.



Due to limited activities at the wing, the department is trying out telework themselves, having one person in the post and the other telework as they tag team the essential priorities that must continue no matter what. With the vast majority of Airmen telecommuting right now, some challenges have arisen for the command post.



“The biggest change with everyone teleworking is it is hard to get in touch with the normal offices that are usually manned,” said Master Sgt. Amber Church, 445th Command Post superintendent. “They don’t have access to their office phone numbers and we are relying heavily on email to get in contact with support agencies.”



Another difference Church noted during the wing-wide telework is the need for accurate information in order to get in touch with people via cell phone since most are not reachable in the offices.



Church added that another challenge presented by base-wide changes is the closure of the new gate.



“It has caused a lot of headaches because more than half of us utilize that gate to come in,” said Church.



Some other changes that have come are similar to those being felt everywhere. Common touch points are being sanitized twice a day, while the decreased traffic is helping to keep things safe for those who do have to come in to work.



The Wing is still mission focused and delivering supplies and troops where needed and the base and wing leadership have been very good at keeping everyone informed and supported during this trying time. The important thing is for operations and personnel to continue and transition seamlessly through an evolving situation.



