4th Air Force command chief visits wing

Members of the 445th Airlift Wing received a visit from the highest ranking enlisted member of 4th Air Force during Sept. 11-13, 2020.



Command Chief Master Sergeant Cynthia Villa came to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to meet 445th Airmen and leadership.



The chief visited every squadron during the three-day visit and spoke about the numbered Air Force (NAF) leadership’s mission to “Command, Advocate and Ready the Force.” The 4th Air Force is the largest NAF in Air Force Reserve Command, with more than 35,000 members.



Chief Villa also stressed the importance of open communication with leadership. She has an open door policy and believes the Wingman concept should be a normal part of life. She also emphasized her passion for Airman development.



During her visit, the command chief had the opportunity to connect with 10 “rising six” Airmen from various squadrons ranked E-6 and below at a breakfast in the wing headquarters building. Exemplifying her passion, she shared some words of wisdom with the group, “Set yourselves up for success because the opportunities will come,” said Villa. “Shoot for the stars and let your work ethic speak for itself.”



Villa emphasized that she is a product of great mentorship and more than one second chance. Her words inspired the Airmen around the wing at a time when so many are being faced with multiple challenges.



The visit was not just for morale, the command chief also solicited feedback from each squadron to see what, if any, problems existed that 4th Air Force leadership could assist with. She wanted to get a pulse on the organization and gathered the information to take back to Brig. Gen. Jeffrey Pennington, 4th Air Force commander, and other key leaders.



“We are one team, no seam. And there is a solution to every obstacle and one can always find a way to yes,” the chief said.



Story was originally published on Page 8 of the October 2020 issue of the “Buckeye Flyer.” It may also be found at https://www.445aw.afrc.af.mil/Portals/117/Documents/buckeye/2020/Oct%202020%20BF_Flyer.pdf?ver=lWuyvfn6Pjo7dQjGII4YDA%3d%3d.

