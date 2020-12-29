Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vaccines

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2020

    Story by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    Amy Doughty, a licensed practical nurse at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, prepares a vaccine at the Immunizations Clinic. Doughty, a native of Orlando, Florida, received her nursing degree from St. Augustine Technical College. “Immunizations are key to keeping our servicemen and women and their families safe from unnecessary illnesses.” #FacesofNHJax

    Date Taken: 12.29.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    This work, Vaccines, by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

