Amy Doughty, a licensed practical nurse at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, prepares a vaccine at the Immunizations Clinic. Doughty, a native of Orlando, Florida, received her nursing degree from St. Augustine Technical College. “Immunizations are key to keeping our servicemen and women and their families safe from unnecessary illnesses.” #FacesofNHJax

