Amy Doughty, a licensed practical nurse at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, prepares a vaccine at the Immunizations Clinic. Doughty, a native of Orlando, Florida, received her nursing degree from St. Augustine Technical College. “Immunizations are key to keeping our servicemen and women and their families safe from unnecessary illnesses.” #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 08:03
|Story ID:
|385939
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vaccines, by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
