89 AS spouse makes masks for squadron

When the coronavirus pandemic started to unfold in early March 2020, the 89th Airlift Squadron continued to fly to parts of the world where the pandemic was thriving. One spouse from the squadron decided something had to be done now to protect aircrews flying.



Molly Kirstein, wife of C-17 pilot Capt. Nathan Kirstein, decided to help the squadron and make masks for members of the 89th Airlift Squadron when she learned her husband had an overseas mission in mid-March.



“Sewing has been a hobby of mine since I was given a sewing machine for our first child's baby shower. Early in the pandemic when Ohio made the decision to close schools March 12th, my husband Nate was preparing to leave for a mission overseas. Some of the bases that the crew would be landing required that they wear masks. At the time you were unable to purchase masks and people had just started making them. Supplies of elastic had started running low so we had to improvise. Together Nate and I created a breathable, washable mask with a nose clip from materials we already had,” Molly said.



The couple used cotton fabric with cotton interfacing. T-shirt yarn was used for straps. Wire and duct tape was used to make the nose clip.



“Once the first crew masks were finished (in mid-March), we quickly realized another crew would be in need the following week. Before we knew it, fifty masks had been made and we needed more fabric. I have no idea how many masks have been made total since, but I can tell you that it felt good to do something to support our community during a time of so much uncertainty,” Molly said.



Capt. Kirstein said the masks were important to have for everyone, not just those out on a mission.



“After I returned from my mission, my wife suggested that we make more and drop them off at the squadron for other crews getting ready to leave. I know that some of the crew members felt a little embarrassed having to wear them, but when they returned from their mission they were thankful to have them, knowing they wouldn't have been able to get into the commissaries or other base facilities,” Capt. Kirstein said.



“My wife and I know that we are not the only family making masks for others. We just wanted to help in some way to keep the mission moving and to keep our friends and family in the 445th safe.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2020 Date Posted: 12.29.2020 07:43 Story ID: 385936 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Hometown: FAIRBORN, OH, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 89 AS spouse makes masks for squadron, by Stacy Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.