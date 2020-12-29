445th AW revitalizes Key Spouse Program

Families of 445th Airlift Wing Reserve Citizen Airmen have a program they can turn to for information and resources they need while their spouse or loved one is deployed.



The 445th Airlift Wing Key Spouse Program is being revitalized and is there for family members to turn to stay informed of key issues that come up and find avenues for help if needed, while their loved one is away.



The KSP is an official Air Force commander's program that promotes partnerships with unit leadership, volunteer Key Spouses appointed by the commander, families, Airman & Family Readiness Center and other community and helping agencies. The program has a special emphasis on support to families across the deployment cycle.



Stephanie Smith, 445th KSP mentor and wife of Col. Raymond Smith, Jr., 445th Airlift Wing commander, has been involved in the KSP for 15 years. She was involved in the program at Westover Air Reserve Base when the program evolved, then served in the 445th AW’s program back in 2014 before serving in the program at Scott Air Force Base. Now she’s back in Ohio and is pleased to be back at the 445th Airlift Wing to revitalize the program here.



“The KSP is one of the most underutilized, most important program that are available out there but it takes a lot of people to make the program beneficial,” said Smith.



“We’re trying to find Reserve family members who are willing to reach out to other Reserve family members in time of deployment, or crisis such as the Coronavirus, or hardship or just for information. The Key Spouses are a great way to keep other families involved, all-year long.



If things are happening on the base or if we find out about free camps or free tickets to something or scholarships available, we can pass that on to families. We are that extra resource for our family members and members. When I say family members, I mean mom, dad or it could be a significant other. Whoever the member needs us to reach out to,” Smith said.



According to Alvin Dennis, 445th Airman & Family Readiness Office director, the Key Spouse Program is a unit commander’s program. Unit commanders will explain to the volunteer what they would like the Key Spouse to do to support the unit mission and unit families.



“Our role as a team player is to provide the required training for all Key Spouses. Mrs. Smith and the others in the program solicit and get other spouses to volunteer to join the program, Dennis said.



The 445th AW Key Spouse Program can use more volunteers. Smith said they currently have a handful of volunteers but her goal for the program is to have at least one Key Spouse per squadron.



“Key Spouses have to be trained and they need to have a commander’s letter. They are selected by their commander and first sergeant. They work closely with the Airman and Family Readiness Center and KSP mentor. It’s an easy process. I look forward to working with 445th Key Spouses,” Smith said.



If you or your spouse is interested in learning more about the wing's KSP or becoming a volunteer, contact Stephanie Smith at ssmith2979@gmail.com or call 413-301-3152 or contact Mr. Alvin Dennis at 937- 522-4607 or alvin.dennis@us.af.mil.

